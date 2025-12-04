TEMPE -- The regular season is now on the backburner for the Arizona State Sun Devils following an 8-4 campaign that has drawn a wide range of reactions from the fanbase over the last week.

Although the eight-win mark was lower than many expected it to be heading into the season, the team was in the race for the Big 12 title until the final week of the regular season - this was in large part due to incredible contributions made from those on the offensive side of the ball, even through much uncertainty.

Five players on offense were at the very least mentioned by the conference for the seasons each had - follow the selections below.

First Team: Jordyn Tyson, Raleek Brown

Tyson appears on the first team despite missing games against Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia, and most of the rivalry contest against Arizona.

The junior accrued 57 catches for 628 yards and eight touchdowns in the seven games played prior to the final two games of the regular season - he was on pace to clear all of the totals from 2024, so the inclusion is more than deserved despite missing multiple games

Brown joins BYU's LJ Martin as the other first-team running back - this feat was all the more impressive since the USC transfer began the season as the two-deep player at the position. The junior finished the season with 1,141 rushing yards, 239 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns - once again reinforcing Shaun Aguano's phenomenal track record as far as it comes to developing backs.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Second Team: Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor held up incredibly well this season - becoming one of the only mainstays on the offensive line over the course of the campaign. The right tackle has grown by the year under OL coach Saga Tuitele, and now might have sights set on an NFL future.

Honorable Mentions: Chamon Metayer, Derek Eusebio

Metayer failed to make one of the top three Big 12 teams this season a year after being named to the second team - this was despite having a more productive season overall in 2025. The senior tight end declared for the NFL draft on Sunday and remains one of the most productive players from within the program over the last two seasons.

Eusebio is the final mention after just clearing 300 yards over the course of 12 games - the upcoming junior figures to be a substantial piece to the puzzle of the offense in the 2026 season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio (83) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

