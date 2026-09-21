Arizona State Football Report Card: Grading Every Position Group In Win Over Kansas

A win is a win, but Arizona State's trip to London did not yield favorable marks in several areas. Outgained in the game, the Sun Devils used big plays to get the job done.

This week's report card is nicer than the one earned against Texas A&M, but it's not one Mom will want to put on the mantle.

Quarterbacks Grade: D

Cutter Boley took a big step back, but better he do it in a win than a loss. The final line: 11 of 23 for 95 yards and a touchdown makes you think Boley was going against one of the top defenses in the country. Nope, it was just Kansas.

Part of the issue was that Boley was under pressure, which doesn't speak well about the offensive line. But the other side of that argument was that the run game was working, so that should have taken the pressure off.

Boley simply didn't adjust well during plays when the first option wasn't there. That's something he needs to do to take the next step.

The 25-yard touchdown to pass Reed Harris just before halftime was clearly Boley's moment of the game. And that was because he trusted the play and his top target by throwing before it had fully developed.

Running Backs Grade: C+

The good news is that the Sun Devils fully committed to the run. It's obvious Boley isn't going to be able to carry the offense just yet, so a good ground game is vital.

The problem is that averaging just 3.1 yards per carry as a team against Kansas is worrisome. If you can't push Kansas around, or break big plays on the ground, then what's going to happen against BYU or Texas Tech?

Kyson Brown got a whopping 24 carries, but managed only 81 yards. Marquis Gillis provided a nice change of pace, compiling 6.4 yards per carry on his five attempts.

Receivers Grade: B

Harris has become the star of the offense after just three games. The 6-foot-5 senior finished with four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.

His 25-yard score was probably the only real highlight of the day for the offense. He continues to be an incredible matchup problem for opposing defenses. But can Boley get him the ball?

Omarion Miller's three receptions for 18 yards mark the second game that he's just being in situations that lead to yards after catch. Tight end Khamari Anderson's season-ending injury definitely is a hit for this pass attack that doesn't need anymore issues.

Offensive Line Grade: D

Boley was under constant pressure. The run game had a terrible yards per carry average of 3.1. As we said above, this wasn't BYU. It was Kansas.

The injury to guard Wade Helton meant the Sun Devils were down a key cog for the London trip. Things got worse when guard Rob Lupuaho got injured during the game.

With depth problems for a group that is having a hard time containing an opposing pass rush or opening run lanes, we are concerned heading into the bye week.

Defensive Line: Grade B+

Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall is a tough player to curtail, so the fact that Arizona State only got one sack despite the Jayhawks being in obvious situations for most of the second half shouldn't concern you.

The pressure generated was adequate and it did send Marshall scurrying. It also forced him into some bad throws.

And of course Hyrum Vaeono's near-scoop and score was a major highlight.

Allowing 179 rushing yards is the only that keeps this grade from being higher. Some of that is forgivable as Marshall accounted for 52 yards of that total and it's rare to face such a good runner.

Linebackers Grade: B+

Owen Long and Martell Hughes combined for 23 total tackles and were all over the place during a tough matchup against a multi-faceted threat like Marshall. Long also added an interception and forced a fumble that nearly led to a touchdown on the play.

Take away the punt return for touchdown and ASU only allowed 10 points. The defense bended quite a bit as evidenced by the 414 yards allowed, but the linebackers were key in making sure it didn't break.

Secondary Grade: C+

We're a little concerned about this unit's showing. Kansas' receivers are not elite. They also have trouble catching the ball. But there were busts.

Arizona State's defensive backs were also out-gamed for some 50-50 balls and had trouble adjusting while the ball was in the air on deeper passes.

This unit was helped by the front seven, which had a strong showing that sort of masked deficiencies in the back.

Special Teams Grade: C-

Against Texas A&M, the Sun Devils' special teams were an unmitigated disaster. In London, though, they had one big leak and a big play to negate it.

To repeat: Your special teams cannot be responsible for losing a game. They don't have to win it, but they can't lose it. Which is why having a bust like Tate Nagy's punt return for touchdown is unforgivable.

Jaren Hamilton's 100-yard kickoff return for touchdown to start the second half got Arizona State jump started on what turned out to be the game-deciding 21-0 run.

Given the pattern of special teams gaffes the past two weeks, we're not going to be so forgiving about what was allowed when compared to what was gained. This unit must get better.