ASU Football: Arizona State Lands Four Commitments in One Day

Arizona State landed four commitments in one day. The commits came from all over the nation. You could play connect the dots around the United States with each commit. Let's take a look at the four athletes ASU snagged.

The day started with Wisconsin 3-Star Marcus Mbow (LINK), making it official. He went in-depth with AllSunDevils about his choice,

"Really, it's just all the relationships I have with the coaches. It's amazing. It's beyond anything I had at any other school, and it continues to daily. I've never had that before. And I don't have any big brothers in my life. I'm the oldest out of all of my siblings. And some of the younger coaches there made it feel that way. It wasn't just about coaching; it was about family when it came down to recruiting."

ASU is getting a great kid on and off the field. Mbow is a candidate for the SI-All American team (LINK). SI had this to say about him the lineman,

"Mbow boasts an outstanding combination of size, raw power and movement skills. He's behind most Power-5 prospects from a strength-and-conditioning perspective, allowing the possibility of steep upward trajectory. Projects as eventual starter at tackle either way, with possible NFL ceiling depending on development."

The 6-6 tackle fits in perfectly with what ASU is trying to build. Long and tall.

Now, to Arizona, we go. The Devils got their first public in-state commit in Queen Creeks, Isaia Glass (LINK). The hometown hero is staying at home. Glass' dad, Paul Glass, also played ball at Arizona State. The Devils continue to build that line, upfront to protect QB Jayden Daniels. Glass stands 6-5 and 245 lbs. He is also a candidate for the SI All-American team, and SI scouted Glass with this to say,

"Got some nice hooper feet on him. Explosive out of his stance, firing up into his target as opposed pressing down and flattening the defender. Great core strength and a very strong grip once his hands are inside."

AllSunDevils spoke with ArizonaVarsity's Cody Cameron who is quite familiar with Glass and has scouted him regularity said this,

"Isaia Glass is a phenomenal three-sport athlete at Queen Creek High School. His athleticism is matched with a 6'5 frame and quick first step off the snap of the ball. Last season was Glass' first as an offensive lineman, and when you turn on the tape, you could just see him getting progressively better every single week. Glass really started to develop some nastiness in his game towards the end of the season come playoff time. That style of play, plus an off-season where Glass has reportedly packed on 15 pounds of muscle, will help Glass become one of the top Offensive tackle prospects in the state of Arizona. This would be a HUGE get for Arizona State."

Well, Cody, you're right; it would be a huge get, and ASU got him!

Since we are connecting the dots, let's head to the next commitment of the day (this is in no particular order). So from Wisconsin to Arizona now to North Carolina where punter out of Providence High committed to Herm Edwards. Kicker and Punter Edward Czaplicki pledged to the Devils via Twitter. According to SunDevilsSource, Czaplicki was seriously considering San Diego State, but "Arizona State was far and away my number 1."

The 6-1 punter was unranked according to 247 Sports Composite.

The last dot is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where ASU was able to get athlete Eric Gentry. Gentry is a long 6-6 and is listed as both a weak side defensive end and athlete. ASU most likely recruited him to be an edge rusher.

The 6-6 athlete received offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Washington. In the end, calling Tempe home.

Four commits. Four recruits. Now, they will all call Tempe home. That last and final dot can stay in Arizona.