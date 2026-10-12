Arizona State’s 2027 recruiting class took a hit Monday when Texas defensive back Elijajuan Houston announced he is reopening his recruitment.

Houston told 247Sports recruiting analyst Riley Alberts that he is decommitting from Arizona State after being committed to the Sun Devils since May. The North Crowley High School standout had been one of Arizona State’s Texas-based defensive commitments in the 2027 cycle.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Houston is rated an 88 and 3-star by 247Sports. The service ranks him as the No. 68 safety and No. 88 prospect in Texas, while the 247Sports Composite lists him at No. 551 nationally, No. 53 among safeties and No. 69 in Texas. Those rankings can fluctuate as evaluations are updated.

Houston's decision comes shortly after he remained publicly connected to the Sun Devils. An Oct. 1 recruiting report identified Houston as one of two Texas prospects committed to Arizona State's 2027 class and highlighted ASU's continued recruiting push into the state. Coach Kenny Dillingham is not only pushing for recruits from Arizona, but widening the net to the best talent across the nation as he continues to make ASU a destination for many high-level players.

Houston has no shortage of alternatives if he ultimately decides to move on from Arizona State.

His 247Sports recruiting profile shows an extensive offer sheet that includes programs such as Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska, UCLA, Texas Tech, SMU, TCU, Kansas State and others. Before committing to ASU, Houston had also included the Sun Devils alongside UCLA, Oregon, Texas, Michigan, SMU, Nebraska, Stanford, Ole Miss, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech among his top schools.

Is Houston Done with Arizona State?

Not necessarily.

A decommitment removes Houston's verbal pledge and allows him to fully explore his options, but Arizona State can continue recruiting him. With the 2027 cycle still having plenty of time to unfold, there is nothing preventing Houston and the Sun Devils from eventually finding their way back to each other.

Recruiting has increasingly become fluid, and players reopening their recruitment before eventually returning to a previous choice is hardly unprecedented. Arizona State itself has benefited from players changing course. Current 2027 commit Nasim Eason, for example, decommitted from San Diego State in June before committing to the Sun Devils shortly afterward.

There is also the modern NIL component of recruiting to consider.

Reopening a recruitment can give a prospect an opportunity to reassess his market, hear updated pitches from other programs and potentially strengthen his negotiating position. There is no public indication at this point that NIL compensation motivated Houston's decision, so it would be premature to attribute his decommitment to money. But in the current recruiting environment, maintaining leverage and understanding a player's market value can be part of the process.

For Arizona State, the priority now becomes keeping the relationship intact.

Houston plays for North Crowley in Fort Worth, one of the country's prominent high school programs, and his recruitment fits directly into the Sun Devils' growing emphasis on Texas. ASU's roster already features numerous Texas products, and Houston had been another piece of that pipeline.

The Sun Devils now have work to do if they want him back in the class.

But with months remaining in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Houston reopening his recruitment should be viewed as a setback for Arizona State, but not necessarily the end of his recruitment by the Sun Devils.