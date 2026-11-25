A flippin' great start to Thanksgiving week for Arizona State football.

ASU successfully flipped two 2027 recruits, both coming from Texas schools, as the Texas-To-Tempe pipeline continues.

Here is what to know:

LB Neree Castleberry, Three-Star - Winnsboro, TX

Castleberry flipped his commitment from Texas State, taking his talent out of his home state and over to the desert.

The two-way high school player (RB-LB) made a visit to ASU on Nov. 20. Three days later, he would change his allegiance to the maroon and gold.

“The whole staff and team just feels like one big family.” Castleberry told On3.

The Winnsborn native was offered by Iowa State, Maryland, Texas State, Air Force, Navy, North Texas, UTSA and Mississippi State, on top of Texas State and ASU.

LB Nolan Carpenter, Three-Star - Montgomery, TX

Joining Castleberry is another 2027 Texan linebacker: Nolan Carpenter out of Montgomery.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Originally committed to UTSA in June, Carpenter made a visit to ASU on Nov. 20 as well. Four days later, he would announce his move from the Roadrunners to the Sun Devils.

Carpenter has offers from Sam Houston, North Texas, Navy, Furman, Lafayette, McNeese, UTRGV and Tulsa, on top of UTSA and ASU.

Thank you so much to everyone on the UTSA staff that believed in me and I appreciate all of y'all more than y'all know," Carpenter wrote on X. "And with that, I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils! All glory to god always. Forks Up!"

Carpenter finished his 10-game junior season with 31 tackles, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and 1 FF. He was also a track and field athlete in his underclassman years.

Class Is In Session

Is it a coincidence that ASU's Class of 2027 numbers have seen an uptick since the emergence of freshmen stars QB Jake Fette, RB Cardae Mack and DL Julian Hugo?

If it is just good timing, it's convenient for the Sun Devils.

These two flips come off the heels of 2027 CB Dylin Bruce's hard commitment to the Sun Devils this weekend, a talent from California who is ranked as a top-20 talent in the entire state.

If Dillingham and Co. can build around Fette and Mack, the youth movement in Tempe could be one to watch next season.

"A lot of young guys (are) playing, which is unbelievable for the future." Kenny Dillingham said earlier this season.

Dillingham and the Devils will hope for some more recruiting success as the 2026 regular season dwindles.