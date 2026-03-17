Draft-bound Arizona State Duo to Participate in Pro Day

TEMPE -- NFL draft season is in full swing, with the Arizona State Sun Devils remaining one of the more prominent programs as far as focus goes.

There are currently four Sun Devils that are expected to be selected in the event that is set to be held in Pittsburgh from April 23-25 - Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, and Keyshaun Elliott.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There are certainly more prospects of interest from ASU that are flying under the radar, and many of them will get a chance to show what they have to offer during the program's Pro Day on March 27.

Two fan favorites and multi-year standouts are reportedly going to take place in the event - read more on the report below.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two Arizona State Fan Favorites to Participate in Pro Day

Anthony Totri of PHNX reported earlier on Monday that draft-bound safety Xavion Alford and IOL Ben Coleman would be participating in Arizona State's draft preparation event after not being selected to take part in the Scouting Combine in February.

"Xavion Alford and Ben Coleman will participate in Arizona State’s Pro Day on March 27, per sources.



Both were named to the 2025 Big 12 Preseason All-Conference Team before suffering season-ending injuries."

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Coleman answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Alford , a member of the class of 2020, enjoyed an extended stay in Tempe from 2023-25 after previously playing for Texas and USC. The safety earned an All-Big 12 selection in 2024 - playing an instrumental role in the Sun Devils's rise to a conference title and College Football Playoff selection.

The all-league talent went into the 2025 season widely expected to be elite yet again, but was limited to just two games on the year. Head coach Kenny Dillingham had hoped that a return could be made, but he was shut down in mid-November. Now, Alford projects to be an UDFA, but he would be a positive addition to any NFL franchise that takes a chance.

Arizona State defensive back Xavion Alford (2) warms up with his teammates during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman - much like Alford - spent three seasons in Tempe, starting in two of them. The interior lineman was gifted an extra year of eligibility for a season-ending injury suffered during spring practices in anticipation for the 2023 season. He then suffered a season-ending biceps injury in week seven of last season - officially ending his career.

It has to be brought up that Coleman's production, versatility, and leadership all reflect positively on his potential to translate to the next level.