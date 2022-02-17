Skip to main content

Arizona State Players React to Jayden Daniels Transfer Portal News

Every facet of Arizona State football reacted to the news of quarterback Jayden Daniels hitting the transfer portal.

On Thursday, Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels entered the transfer portal in what was a fairly shocking move for most of the ASU community. 

Daniels, a three-year starter at Arizona State who just back in December announced to the world his decision to return for another season, showed no signs (at least from an outside perspective) of interest in searching for a new home. 

Now, the reality is Arizona State will have a new quarterback under center in 2022. 

The reasons for Daniels transferring at this moment in time are still unknown (although we took our best guess here), and that was made clear by the rapid reactions of his now former teammates. 

