The corona virus shut down the whole world. It wasn’t just bars, restaurants and gyms, but the entire sports world. High school spring sport student-athletes were left without a season. Senior high school student-athletes were left without being able to finish their last ever high school sports season. Everything was ripped from them. Championships never finished and memories just stopped being made.

The ripple affect of the pandemic is evident in so many ways. Some college football players hoping to get drafted weren’t and the pandemic might have had something to do with that. Some pro-days never happened. Some team visits and even in person workouts never happened. So many athletes didn’t get that chance. One in particular is ASU punter Michael Turk.

Turk signed with an agent but went unselected in the draft due to Covid-19 shutting down all of the workouts and visits. Turk is 6 foot 1 and 228 pound punter who set an ASU school recored with an average of 46.0 yards-per punt on 67 attempts in 2019. In those 67 punts, 22 were fair caught, 23 went for more than 50 yards and 36 landed inside the opposing 20 yard line.

His first season at ASU was a success being named Pac-12’s all-conference first-team and was one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award. With such an incredible season as a Sun Devil, he next had his eye on the NFL Draft, but the Corona virus had other plans. Well, thanks to the NCAA they have granted Turk a waiver that he can return to ASU and continue playing football. The waiver restores the punters last two seasons of college eligibility.

The pandemic tried to win the battle, but Turk won the war.