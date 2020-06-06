AllSunDevils
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
News

Due to the Corona Virus, Punter Michael Turk to Return to Arizona State

Sande Charles

The corona virus shut down the whole world. It wasn’t just bars, restaurants and gyms, but the entire sports world. High school spring sport student-athletes were left without a season. Senior high school student-athletes were left without being able to finish their last ever high school sports season. Everything was ripped from them. Championships never finished and memories just stopped being made.

The ripple affect of the pandemic is evident in so many ways. Some college football players hoping to get drafted weren’t and the pandemic might have had something to do with that. Some pro-days never happened. Some team visits and even in person workouts never happened. So many athletes didn’t get that chance. One in particular is ASU punter Michael Turk. 

Turk signed with an agent but went unselected in the draft due to Covid-19 shutting down all of the workouts and visits. Turk is 6 foot 1 and 228 pound punter who set an ASU school recored with an average of 46.0 yards-per punt on 67 attempts in 2019. In those 67 punts, 22 were fair caught, 23 went for more than 50 yards and 36 landed inside the opposing 20 yard line. 

His first season at ASU was a success being named Pac-12’s all-conference first-team and was one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award. With such an incredible season as a Sun Devil, he next had his eye on the NFL Draft, but the Corona virus had other plans. Well, thanks to the NCAA they have granted Turk a waiver that he can return to ASU and continue playing football. The waiver restores the punters last two seasons of college eligibility.

The pandemic tried to win the battle, but Turk won the war.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mental Health Coaches are more important now than ever

Mentally preparing Arizona State athletes for their athletic season

Sande Charles

Pac-12 Network Host, Mike Yam joins AllSunDevils to breakdown ASU football

Mike Yam of the Pac-12 Network chats all things ASU football

Sande Charles

Getting to know Arizona State Commit, Kamron Beachem

Kamron Beachem the latest recruit to commit to Arizona State chats with ALLSUNDEVILS about his commitment

Sande Charles

Devils in the Details- Recruiting with Cody Cameron of Arizona Varsity

A detailed look at Arizona State recruiting during the pandemic

Sande Charles

Hunter Bishop former ASU outfielder stops by to chat about the MLB Draft

The first ever edition of "Catching Up With ..." featuring former Arizona State outfielder, Hunter Bishop

Sande Charles

Colin Kaepernick and Stephen Jackson react to the death of George Floyd

Former NLF and NBA stars come together to remember and stand for George Floyd

Sande Charles

Arizona State on 3-star recruit Martin Lucas' short list

Get to know 3-star recruit out of Virginia Martin Lucas

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

Get to know ASU 2021 Commit Garrett Gillette

Arizona State commit Garrett Gillette stops by to chat about his commitment

Sande Charles

Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley calls out AD Ray Anderson in emails

Arizona State Men's hoops coach Bobby Hurley calls out Athletic Director Ray Anderson in email

Sande Charles

One of the top receivers in the nation narrows his list with Arizona State on it

Troy Franklin a four star out of California puts Arizona State on his short list.

Sande Charles