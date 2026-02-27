Arizona State Junior Given High Praise at Draft Combine

TEMPE -- Nearly all of the attention that is on the Arizona State football program over the next several months is divided among two different topics - where former Sun Devils will land in April's NFL draft, and where the lost production will be made up during the 2026 regular season.

There is a place on ASU's roster where a player fits the billing of second topic of discussion, while being backed up by a draft-bound prospect.

Enter junior cornerback Rodney Bimage Jr.

Bimage is seemingly in-line to take over for draft-bound Keith Abney II as ASU's number one corner - something Abney appeared to co-sign during media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

Bimage Has Incredibly High Ceiling

Abney alluded to being able to be alongside and compete with Bimage on a daily basis being a reason why he foresees a bright future, even going as far as stating that the NFL is a likely destination moving into the future.

"That's the person I got to see, be with every day, to see the work that he was saying, see the talent there, the intangibles. He has everything to be an elite corner at the college level, and then that's going to translate to the NFL for sure."

Bimage was an unheralded recruit in the class of 2024, taking a path similar to Abney - who came to Tempe one year earlier. Both were cornerbacks that got underappreciated to an extent, both hailed from Texas, and both were heavily recruited by Texas native Bryan Carrington.

Bimage spent his first season with Arizona State largely serving as a scout team player, but he did see the field in two separate games. The 2024 recruit redshirted that year before becoming a crucial rotational piece in 2025 - with many high-level moments being showcased before his season met an untimely end on November 15 against West Virginia.

Bimage didn't make the leap to stardom quite as rapidly as Abney did, but much of that was due to the latter establishing himself, as well as Javan Robinson returning as a starting player. Now both have departed the program and the coast has been cleared for the rising star to fully break out in year three with the Sun Devils.

The hope from within the program is that Bimage makes another leap this season and firmly establishes himself as yet another great NFL prospect from the Dillingham era.

