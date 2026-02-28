Former Arizona State Star Bullish on Future of Football Program

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will continue to be one of the most discussed NFL draft prospects over the next two months - that much is a certainty.

Tyson, 21, enters the NFL after two All-Big 12 seasons in Tempe and has long been viewed as an elite prospect come April, with the final stages of confirming the notion coming upon the Texas native during Scouting Combine week in Indianapolis.

The 6'2" wideout was asked about the ultimate viability of the Arizona State football program that he played a role in leaving in a better place than he found it during media availability on Friday, which is something that he is both humble and proud of.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson Believes in Future of ASU Football

One of the most resounding topics in Tempe over the last few weeks has centered around the indoor practice facility that is slated to break ground soon - Tyson is certainly proud of being part of the meteoric rise that Arizona State has made, though it's been a group effort beyond his talent.

"Yeah, I feel, I don't think I'm the piece. I think I'm a piece. We've had some very good players at ASU, but it's been amazing. Kind of just activating the Valley. I feel like when I first got there, Dilly was always saying "activate the Valley, activate the Valley." And I feel like we're doing a good job with that. Now we're getting a new indoor facility. Now we got some, some good stuff going on. So yeah, it feels good."

Tyson transferred to Arizona State in the first spring of the Kenny Dillingham era (2023) after suffering a serious knee injury late in his freshman season at Colorado. The former three-star recruit emerged as an elite talent during the course of the 2024 regular season, and is now a symbol of the elite player development program that has taken hold over the last several seasons.

The rapid rise in projected construction cost for the indoor facility (from $27 million to $55 million) echoes the general belief that major boosters and voices at the top have in the program - which has much to do with the contributions that Tyson gave over two seasons of suiting up in maroon and gold.

Tyson's NFL destination is likely to be clear at some point during the first round of the draft on April 23, while Arizona State's 2026 season preparations are set to begin at some point in March.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .