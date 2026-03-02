ASU's Max Iheanachor Impresses in Combine Events

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State right tackle Max Iheanachor has been one of the most closely watched prospects ahead of April's NFL draft for a myriad of reasons.

The native of Nigeria is part of an offensive tackle class that has faced a mixed reception from the public over recent months, with Iheanachor being viewed as the prospect with perhaps the highest ceiling of everyone.

Iheanachor participated in on-field athletic testing and drills on Sunday as part of Scouting Combine festivities in Indianapolis - ASU on SI breaks down how the three-year Sun Devil performed below.

Iheanachor Thoroughly Impresses in Athletic Testing

One of the most anticipated areas of the pre-draft process for the former JUCO standout was how he would perform in athletic testing - the showing in Indianapolis confirmed what many believed would be true.

Iheanachor's size measurements of 6'5" and 321 pounds are considered "good" by most accounts, but the athletic testing is truly what did the job in potentially aiding in a boost in draft stock.

The two-year starter at Arizona State ran an unofficial 4.91 40-yard dash, which tied with Utah's Spencer Fano as the best time amongst tackles, while also putting forward a broad jump of over 10 inches and a vertical jump of over 30 inches - firmly placing among the best tested during this process.

Now, Iheanachor has only helped his case to be a potential day-one pick in the draft, with several quality teams that hold a first round pick that appear to be interested in selecting him.

Iheanachor Meets With Two Contending Teams

Iheanachor met with two franchises that are reportedly in the market to find offensive tackles of the future over the next several months.

The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles both have pronounced interest - the Lions own the 17th pick, while the Eagles own the 23rd pick. The Lions are facing a potential impending retirement of longtime tackle Taylor Decker, while Philadelphia is facing the same predicament with future hall-of-fame selection Lane Johnson.

Iheanachor's impressive athletic testing, tangible production put forward over the last two seasons, and intrigue of blending a cost-controlled contract with high upside have potential to draw in teams that are seeking to bridge the present with the future. The former ASU standout has also benefitted from momentum built up via a strong showing in the Senior Bowl, while peers such as Fano have seen their stock go the other way since the close of the season.

