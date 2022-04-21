Arizona State Receiver Ricky Pearsall Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Although the day is still young, Arizona State's news on Thursday keeps getting worse.

Just minutes after learning ASU linebacker Eric Gentry entered the transfer portal, 247 Sports also reported Sun Devils receiver Ricky Pearsall has done the same.

Pearsall now becomes the 13th Arizona State player since November of last year to enter the transfer portal. He is the fifth receiver to leave ASU, following in the footsteps of Johnny Wilson, Geordon Porter, Lonyatta Alexander and Cade Cadam.

The Sun Devils have yet to add an outside receiver to their current depth chart, which now consists of LV Bunkley-Shelton, Bryan Thompson and Andre Johnson as the top. Elijah Badger and Chad Johnson Jr. also figure to play a potential role now in Pearsall's absence.

After the conclusion of spring practice, Arizona State was considered to be a strong candidate to add to their receiver's depth chart in the transfer portal. Pearsall's departure makes that even stronger of a reality.

Pearsall, a 6-foot-1 receiver, played three years for the Sun Devils after his arrival in 2019.

2021 was his best season yet, as he reeled in 48 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Sun Devils in each of those categories.

Arizona State now loses their top receiving weapon for whichever quarterback wins the starting battle.

Position coach Bobby Wade offered these words on Pearsall earlier in spring practice:

"I think Ricky is still climbing," Wade said. "I think he's far from reaching his peak. I think a lot of it has to do with his mentality each week and how he prepares and he does a great job at that. We're gonna do a great job of moving him around. I think that he's a guy that can handle the multiple snaps in multiple positions. I think he's a physical player. I think he's mentally tough and we'll rely on him to make a lot of plays."

Pearsall and Gentry's decision to leave Arizona State is "entirely NIL-driven" according to Devils Digest.

