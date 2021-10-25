    • October 25, 2021
    How the Sun Devils Won During Their Off Week

    Send the Oregon State Beavers some wood, would you?
    Author:

    The Arizona State Sun Devils didn't have to play a game during their bye week to see good results on a football field. 

    While Arizona State took time off to collect themselves and reload for their final five games of the season, other teams across the Pac-12 were able to assist the Sun Devils. 

    Most notably, the Utah Utes fell on the road to a red-hot Oregon State Beavers team 42-34. Arizona State, needing Utah to drop two games in their final six played, are now tied with Utah at the top of the Pac-12 South with a 3-1 conference record.

    Pac-12 South Standings

    Utah Utes (3-1)

    Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1)

    UCLA Bruins (3-2)

    USC Trojans (2-3) 

    Colorado Buffaloes (1-3)

    Arizona Wildcats (0-4)

    Meanwhile, Utah wasn't the only team to fall in a big game, as UCLA experienced a 34-31 home loss to Oregon on Saturday. 

    In terms of the big picture, the Sun Devils would have been happy with any result in Pasadena. A win would have put UCLA closer to the top of the standings, and with Arizona State already having the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Bruins, the Sun Devils would much prefer UCLA to be in the final running as opposed to Utah. 

    However, it's never a bad day when a Pac-12 South team loses. Luckily for Arizona State, all teams in their division (USC, Colorado and Arizona along with UCLA and Utah) weren't able to emerge victorious in their games over the weekend.

    Now, the Sun Devils look to display their refreshed look after the bye in a home meeting with Washington State Saturday (Oct. 30). With a win, the Sun Devils would push their record to 4-1 in conference play. 

    Even more interesting? Utah takes on UCLA that same day later in the evening at 7 pm Arizona time, with the loser effectively taking themselves out of the running to win the division. 

    The stakes are high, and will only rise in importance as football season begins to wind down. Arizona State still has a long road ahead, yet the help received over the weekend could be crucial in the hunt for first place. 

