Projecting Next Arizona State Stars That Will Participate at Combine

TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson. Keith Abney II. Keyshaun Elliott. Max Iheanachor. Those are the four members of the Arizona State football program that are representing the school at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis this week.

The Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham are continuing efforts to position the program as one of the very best places for players to join to be developed into NFL prospects.

That effort is sure to continue in 2026, as there are several potential NFL players that are hidden in plain sight on the team - Arizona State on SI selects three of the most prominent below.

Omarion Miller

Miller has all of the makings of the next NFL receiver to come through the Arizona State football program, especially under WR coach Hines Ward.

Miller played in the shadows of Travis Hunter in 2023/24, but took over in a feature role last season and flashed obvious NFL upside over 12 starts with the Buffaloes.

Miller totaled over 800 receiving yards and averaged over 18 yards a catch, displaying an elite all-around skillset in the process that is very likely to be even further refined in Tempe.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) congratulates wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) following a toucddown in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

C.J. Fite

Fite went into the pre-draft process this year with a very high likelihood of being a day two pick come April, but decided to return for his senior season and finish what was started in 2023.

The senior will without a doubt be the leader of Diron Reynolds' defensive line group - and few are more qualified to take on that mantle.

Fite has both served as a model of consistency and as a player that has continuously evolved over the years. Fite's football IQ, ability to play the gaps to a tee, and budding abilirt as a pass rusher make Indianapolis a high likelihood come next February.

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State defensive lineman C.J. Fite answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Reed Harris

Harris has as much potential to be picked high in the 2027 draft as Miller does.

The Boston College transfer appears to be an ideal compliment to Miller, as Harris brings a 6'5" frame to the table and has averaged over 20 yards per reception over three seasons at BC.

Harris has drawn comparisons to NFL star Mike Evans due to his deep ball threat nature, ability to high-point contested catch opportunities, and an underrated route arsenal - the hope is that presumed starting quarterback Cutter Boley will be the optimal match for these skills after spending years surrounded with questionable talent at the position.

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs a route in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

