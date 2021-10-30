Sun Devils Trail After First-Half Turnovers

Things are not going according to plan for the Arizona State football team.

Heading into halftime, the Sun Devils had their worst start to a game, turning the ball over four times, missing a field goal, and failing to convert a fourth down. The cacophony of errors led ASU to trail 28-7 to the Washington State Cougars

The maroon and gold opened their homecoming game with four turnovers, three of which led to points for the Cougars.

On the second play of the game, running back DeaMonte Trayanum had the ball punched out of his grasp and eventually recovered by Washington State. Fortunately, a dominating defensive stand from ASU kept the visitors from turning the fumble into points.

That was an omen of what was to come as wide receiver Bryan Thomspon fumbled on the first play of the second possession and following a lengthy 10-play drive during their third possession, quarterback Jayden Daniles threw an interception to continue the rough start.

The turnovers not only led to 14points for Washington State, but they occurred on extremely short drives. The first two turnovers for ASU took only 51 seconds off the clock.

The Sun Devils offense failed to capitalize on their successful drives, missing a field goal and turning the ball over on downs following a failed fourth-and-1 rushing attempt.

For head coach Herm Edwards, the sight of a turnover didn't go away. Late in the first half, Daniels connected with running back Daniyel Ngata for 14 yards. But the persistent Cougars defense punched the ball out yet again and turned the following drive into seven points.

The Sun Devils were able to scrap together a scoring drive in the final seconds of the first half with Daniels commandeering an 11-play drive and connecting with LV Bunkley-Shelton on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

The Sun Devils trailed 28-7 as the walked to the locker room. The second half has been a dominant one for ASU during the season, halting opposing offenses. But in order for the Sun Devils to leave Sun Devil Stadium with a victory they, have to keep the ball in their players' hands.