Jeff Sims Discusses Loss to Arizona, Bowl Game, More

TEMPE -- Arizona State starting quarterback Jeff Sims spoke to media following Wednesday's practice, opening up about the loss to rival Arizona, as well as the growth of a freshman QB on the roster.

On Responding to Wins, Losses

"You know, I give myself a 24 hour rule whether I win or lose, you know, just to reflect on the game, you know. So, like a game like that, I got 24 hours to be mad about it, put myself down about it. Then I'm on to how I get better from games like that happen, and just about how you respond."

Sims went 3-1 as the full-time starting quarterback this season - putting it all on the line and aiding in giving the Sun Devils an opportunity to go into the final week of the season with a chance to play their way into the Big 12 title game.

On if Arizona Loss Was Taken Tougher

"Yeah, most definitely, especially would have been last home game of my college career, you know, rivalry game. That one was pretty hard on me, you know, because, like, nobody wants to go out there and play like that. You don't try to play like that sometimes, and that one definitely took a toll."

The Sun Devils will have to wait at least one more year to return the Territorial Cup back to Tempe after the 23-7 loss.

On Team's Approach While Likely Short-Handed

"I mean, we've always said we have a next man up team. So just going out there with the guys that we mean, we practice with each other every day, so we all got good chemistry, just making sure everybody's ready."

It's unclear as to how many players will or will not participate in the bowl game, but the culture that Dillingham has cultivated will prevail nonetheless.

On Cam Dyer

"Cam is a worker. He's a hard worker. You know, every time I'm in the film room, I see cam in there. You know, sometimes I walk in there, he's already there. Cam's always asking questions. He pays attention practice. He's always asking me questions. Why do I go to this league? Why do I do this? Why do I do that? He just, he just has a hunger to learn. And it's just, it's cool to see from a freshman coming in and being that mature. I feel like Cam is gonna do really good things here."

Dyer is set to potentially compete for the starting quarterback role as a redshirt freshman in the coming months ahead of the September 5 season opener next year.

On Final Game of Career

"I mean, it's the last time we get to step on the field as a team. So, I mean, it's gonna be pretty emotional, but just gonna go out there have fun with each other, and it's just, it's gonna be fun."

