Kenny Dillingham Praises Next Generation of ASU Quarterbacks

TEMPE – Much has been stirred around regarding the quarterback situation within the Arizona State program, namely around the potential departure of two-year starter Sam Leavitt.

With senior Jeff Sims out of eligibility and Leavitt potentially on his way out, head coach Kenny Dillingham has his plate full, especially when attempting to rebuild/reshape the roster at many more positions.

Enter Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer – two incredibly talented passers who are set to be on the roster as soon as the former officially enrolls in early 2026.

Dillingham spoke very highly of both of the highly-touted recruits following Tuesday's bowl prep practice - words that should make Arizona State fans more optimistic about the future of the position.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham Excited For QB Jake Fette to Join Program

The leader of the Sun Devil program was asked following Tuesday's practice about what compelled him to recruit Fette so heavily, opening up about the qualities the incoming freshman has that make him a blue-chip prospect.

“I think he's super relatable," Dillingham said. "Anytime you play quarterback, I think relatability and the ability to connect to people, he can connect to people, he can understand people. He's super intelligent, super competitive. And the dude ran track, you know, this last season. He's a competitor that can connect to people, that's intelligent, and he's funny.”

Del Valle High School's Jake Fette looks to make a throw during play against Cooper High School at Del Valle High School on Nov. 14, 2024. Del Valle won their opening playoff game. | Omar Ornelas / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fette has been a pillar of stability for well over a year. The class of 2026 signee had been committed to play in Tempe since September of 2024 before officially putting pen to paper last week.

Many see similarities between Fette and Leavitt from a skill perspective as well, making this a potentially natural union for the next several seasons.

Dillingham Explains Cameron Dyer's Growth

Dyer received praise from Dillingham as well when asked about the growth he has made in the last several months by ASU on SI.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) throws a pass during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He's starting to understand protections at a higher rate. Still got to clean up some things mechanically, but you see some hot throws vertically. He could always throw the ball. The vertical fade is one of the easier balls to throw. People have been doing them since they were young. It's the timing throws and all those things that we're really trying to grow with.”

The freshman had been practicing in a limited capacity for much of the season due to recovery from a knee injury that was suffered late in 2024. The New Mexico native was recently cleared to return to action in a full capacity and has served as the backup since.

There's a distinct possibility that Dyer receives playing time in the Sun Bowl, and it appears as if the soon-to-be redshirt freshman is progressing as well as one could have expected.

