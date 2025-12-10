Keith Abney's Example Will Have Lasting Impact at Arizona State

TEMPE -- The last two seasons of play have been nothing short of transformative for a once-proud Arizona State football program that has rapidly ascended into relevancy once again.

Stars such as Sam Leavitt, Cam Skattebo, and Jordyn Tyson have been at the forefront of the rise to competing at the highest level - there are several contributors that fly under-the-radar.

Amongst the unheralded stars is CB Keith Abney II - who has become more appreciated by the outside world in recent months, however his path to prominence hasn's been a linear one.

Arizona State on SI explores what Abney has meant to the program and what his development to NFL draft pick does for the Sun Devils moving forward.

What Abney Has Meant to Arizona State

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward opened up on what Abney has meant to the program over the last three seasons from his vantage point - making it a point to bring up that the junior is "that guy" to show up on a daily basis.

"Well, I know what he's meant to us. He's just meant leadership. He's been consistent, his habits on and off the field. He's literally someone that, if you're a young guy, you want to look and see how things are supposed to be done from a day to day basis. He's that guy. He's a guy that I say, sitting 100 times. He's a guy that you look forward to seeing every single day. I don't care if the season is five months long or six months long, seven months long, you don't look forward to seeing that guy because you can see his development."

Abney did not have to stick through a 2023 season in which Arizona State went 3-9, which was coupled with a general lack of playing time. He did. Abney could have jumped ship after a historic 2024 season. He opted to stay. The star cornerback has become a phenomenal representation of the program, and a true story of work ethic/perseverance winning out.

Abney's Development Has Been Nothing Short of Incredible

Abney came to Arizona State in December 2023 as one of the first signees under freshly hired head coach Kenny Dillingham, as well as Ward.

His breakout came in the 2024 season in a feature role as a boundary corner - and was expanded into the tune of being an All-Big 12 First Team player in 2025.

The Texas native's sticky coverage, discipline, leadership, and consistency are all attributes that make him an attractive NFL draft prospect, as well as serving as another reasoning as to why the Sun Devil coaching staff should be enticing to prospective signees moving into the future.

