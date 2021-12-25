DeaMonte Trayanum Transfers to Ohio State

After two seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils, running back DeaMonte Trayanum has found a new home.

It will indeed be a merry Christmas for Buckeye fans, as former Arizona State Sun Devils running back DeaMonte Trayanum announced the decision to transfer to Ohio State on Saturday.

Trayanum, making a name for himself at Arizona State thanks to his physical brand of running, departs the Sun Devils with immediate eligibility for 2022 with just one year accrued as a sophomore.

However, in his announcement, he plans on playing on the defensive side of the ball. Trayanum played inside linebacker coming out of high school.

In four games in 2020, Trayanum averaged 5.9 yards per carry and averaged one rushing touchdown per game for Arizona State.

Forming a dynamic duo with fellow running back Rachaad White, ASU's backfield was among the best in the Pac-12 conference heading into 2021.

Trayanum's start to the season was strong, as he scored four times in his first five games played despite struggling with injuries.

However, Trayanum would fumble three times within a four-game stretch, effectively seeing his role diminished. Trayanum would only touch the ball 15 times in Arizona State's final three games of the season.

After White announced his departure for the NFL, all eyes were on Trayanum to fully take over the Sun Devil backfield in 2022 with Daniyel Ngata or incoming recruit Tevin White working as his counterpart.

However, on Nov. 29, Trayanum entered the transfer portal in search of greener pastures.

Now, Trayanum looks to make an impact as a 5-foot-11 and 220 pound ball-carrier in Columbus.