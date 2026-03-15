Arguing Why Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is Elite Coach
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TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has become one of the more recognizable faces in the world of college football over the last three-plus years at the helm of the Arizona State football program.
The fourth-year head coach took over what was considered a major rebuilding project in November of 2022 and completely shattered expectations in year two in the role - although the 2025 campaign wasn't as kind to him. Does that reflect negatively on the 2024 Big 12 Coach of the Year?
It depends on who's asked.
Bruce Feldman of the Athletic believes that Kenny Dillingham is a great coach, but possibly still undervalues him, as the head coach is ranked the 21st best at the FBS level and third in the Big 12.
This placement feels safe at the surface, but there are holes that can be poked in the ultimate ranking.
Dillingham Overlooked Incredible Rebuild Job
As briefly touched upon above, Dillingham took over an Arizona State program that was in dire straits - the NCAA was investigating Herm Edwards/other coaches, the team went just 3-9 in 2022, and AD Ray Anderson set the school up for failure in the early stages of the NIL era.
It can be argued that Indiana's Curt Cignetti was the only coach that underwent a more challenging proposition in taking over a power conference program this decade - and Dillingham hasn't done anything other than handle each aspect of being a head coach as a true professional.
Now, Arizona State is a destination for elite athletes once again, the growth the program has displayed has resulted in a conceptualization of a state-of-the-art practice facility, and the standard is now to compete for Big 12 titles on a yearly basis.
Dillingham Already has Significant Hardware Behind Name
Few coaches can stake the claim to being a conferene champion within their first two seasons as a head coach.
Dillingham can.
Dillingham already has a coach of the year, as well as a Big 12 championship to his name - something that the Big 12 coaches that were ranked over him in BYU's Kalani Sitake and Houston's Willie Fritz have yet to do.
Dillingham's multi-faceted approach - building personal relationships, engaging the fanbase in ways that previous coaches have been unable to, and virtually unmatched talent evaluation have blended together into what has ultimately been one of the most impressive jobs of anyone in the FBS over the last several years. It's entirely reasonable to rank Dillingham somewhere between 10-15 heading into an anticipated 2026 season.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.