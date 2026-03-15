Arguing Why Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is Elite Coach

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has become one of the more recognizable faces in the world of college football over the last three-plus years at the helm of the Arizona State football program.

The fourth-year head coach took over what was considered a major rebuilding project in November of 2022 and completely shattered expectations in year two in the role - although the 2025 campaign wasn't as kind to him. Does that reflect negatively on the 2024 Big 12 Coach of the Year?

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walk off the field after Texas won 39-31 in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It depends on who's asked.

Bruce Feldman of the Athletic believes that Kenny Dillingham is a great coach, but possibly still undervalues him, as the head coach is ranked the 21st best at the FBS level and third in the Big 12.

This placement feels safe at the surface, but there are holes that can be poked in the ultimate ranking.

Dillingham Overlooked Incredible Rebuild Job

As briefly touched upon above, Dillingham took over an Arizona State program that was in dire straits - the NCAA was investigating Herm Edwards/other coaches, the team went just 3-9 in 2022, and AD Ray Anderson set the school up for failure in the early stages of the NIL era.

It can be argued that Indiana's Curt Cignetti was the only coach that underwent a more challenging proposition in taking over a power conference program this decade - and Dillingham hasn't done anything other than handle each aspect of being a head coach as a true professional.

ASU president, Michael Crow (right) listens as newly appointed head football coach, Kenny Dillingham speaks at a news conference on Nov. 27, 2022, in Tempe. Dillingham will relieve Shaun Aguano of his interim coaching position after Herm Edwards's departure in September. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Arizona State is a destination for elite athletes once again, the growth the program has displayed has resulted in a conceptualization of a state-of-the-art practice facility, and the standard is now to compete for Big 12 titles on a yearly basis.

Dillingham Already has Significant Hardware Behind Name

Few coaches can stake the claim to being a conferene champion within their first two seasons as a head coach.

Dillingham can.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham already has a coach of the year, as well as a Big 12 championship to his name - something that the Big 12 coaches that were ranked over him in BYU's Kalani Sitake and Houston's Willie Fritz have yet to do.

Dillingham's multi-faceted approach - building personal relationships, engaging the fanbase in ways that previous coaches have been unable to, and virtually unmatched talent evaluation have blended together into what has ultimately been one of the most impressive jobs of anyone in the FBS over the last several years. It's entirely reasonable to rank Dillingham somewhere between 10-15 heading into an anticipated 2026 season.