How Arizona State's NFL Prospects Fit in These Franchises

TEMPE -- The 2026 NFL draft is quickly approaching, as the event is set to be held just over five weeks from now. The Arizona State program is slated to be one of the more well represented over the first two days of the event on April 23/24.

Two former Sun Devils are expected to be selected on day one of the draft, with another All-Big 12 contributor slated to be taken in either the second or third round.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports floated potential destinations for all of the players that are considered elite prospects that have graduated from the ASU development apparatus.

Jordyn Tyson - Cleveland Browns

Tyson has been floated as a legitimate contender to go inside the top 10 for some time - a blend of elite production, displaying of traits that will translate to the next level, and showing incredible leadership have all aided in the narrative.

However, injury concerns have caused at least a small level of pause amongst NFL executives, and there's a chance that Tyson ends up being a steal for whoever makes the selection.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson would likely slot in as a day-one WR1 in the Browns' offense and serve as a real building block for incoming head coach Todd Monken. Whoemever is the starting quarterback for the Browns certainly needs more receiving options to target - Tyson is the perfect player to jumpstart a franchise that has been stuck in neutral.

Max Iheanachor - Houston Texans

Iheanachor has been one of the most significant risers up NFL draft borads in recent weeks due to a standout performance at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine two weeks ago.

Again, this is a destination that makes an incredible amount of sense on paper, as the Texans continue to struggle to build an adequate offensive line to support QB C.J. Stroud - trading away Laremy Tunsil after the 2024 season in the process. Iheanachor is the gifted, high-upside prospect that Houston needs to build around in an effort to build off of another successful season.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II - Pittsburgh Steelers

There are many franchises in which Abney would be a natural fit for. The Seattle Seahawks have been the most frequently floated destination, as the loss of Tariq Woolen has opened up a clear gap on the roster, and Abney would be a low-cost, high production player that fits seamlessly into Mike MacDonald's defense.



Ultimately, Pittsburgh would make much sense as well. The Steelers are moving forward without longtime head coach Mike Tomlin, but that doesn't mean they need to abandon the mindset that was in place during his tenure. Abney is the exact high-character player that the vast majority of franchises desire to roster - he would be a phenomenal tone-setting selection for year one of the Mike McCarthy era.