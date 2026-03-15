What to Watch From Arizona State Defense in Spring Practice

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into spring football in the near future - with designs of improving on an 8-5 record a year ago.

While some are optimistic that there will be a bounce-back 2026 campaign in Tempe, others (including betting markets) believe that bowl eligibility will be challenging to attain.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A fair amount of this can be attributed to a roster that is undergoing a substantial amount of change - including within Brian Ward's defense. However, the pieces are still in place to be as strong, if not stronger, than last season.

Follow three major players/situations to watch during the impending spring practice season below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) celebrates a fumble recovery with Keith Abney II (1) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

C.J. Fite's Return

The defensive tackle will return for his final season in Tempe in 2026 - a decision that is rare for players that were in his position when centering the discussion around draft stock.

Fite is certain to be on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council, be a leader of a defensive line group that will look much different this season, and serve as the tone-setter on the front line for a third straight campaign.

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State defensive lineman C.J. Fite answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Fite's journey over the next few months will be a storyline that is predicated amongst the Arizona State airwaves.

Will Martell Hughes Make Leap?

Hughes is expected to make another leap in 2026 after flashing true playmaking chops in relief of Zyrus Fiaseu in the third linebacker role following an injury the latter suffered.

The junior from San Diego made a transition from safety to linebacker coming out of high school - the production last season set the stage for a progression that has been consistent two years in to continue over the next two seasons.

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) listens to instructions during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Watching how Hughes gels next to incoming transfer Owen Long in Ward's 4-2-5 defense will be one of many intriguing areas that surround the defense.

How Will Clayton Smith Factor in?

It was revealed last week that Smith will return for one last season after winning a court battle with the NCAA to earn more eligibility.

While the standout edge rusher - who earned 13 sacks across three prior seasons with ASU - will seemingly play defense, he is also currently listed as an athlete on the official roster, which opens the door for him to play offense as well.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Does Smith have the chops to play both sides of the ball? How will it look during spring? How has the Texas native recovered from December knee surgery?

All of these questions will be answered in the weeks to come.