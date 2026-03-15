What to Watch From Arizona State Defense in Spring Practice
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into spring football in the near future - with designs of improving on an 8-5 record a year ago.
While some are optimistic that there will be a bounce-back 2026 campaign in Tempe, others (including betting markets) believe that bowl eligibility will be challenging to attain.
A fair amount of this can be attributed to a roster that is undergoing a substantial amount of change - including within Brian Ward's defense. However, the pieces are still in place to be as strong, if not stronger, than last season.
Follow three major players/situations to watch during the impending spring practice season below.
C.J. Fite's Return
The defensive tackle will return for his final season in Tempe in 2026 - a decision that is rare for players that were in his position when centering the discussion around draft stock.
Fite is certain to be on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council, be a leader of a defensive line group that will look much different this season, and serve as the tone-setter on the front line for a third straight campaign.
Fite's journey over the next few months will be a storyline that is predicated amongst the Arizona State airwaves.
Will Martell Hughes Make Leap?
Hughes is expected to make another leap in 2026 after flashing true playmaking chops in relief of Zyrus Fiaseu in the third linebacker role following an injury the latter suffered.
The junior from San Diego made a transition from safety to linebacker coming out of high school - the production last season set the stage for a progression that has been consistent two years in to continue over the next two seasons.
Watching how Hughes gels next to incoming transfer Owen Long in Ward's 4-2-5 defense will be one of many intriguing areas that surround the defense.
How Will Clayton Smith Factor in?
It was revealed last week that Smith will return for one last season after winning a court battle with the NCAA to earn more eligibility.
While the standout edge rusher - who earned 13 sacks across three prior seasons with ASU - will seemingly play defense, he is also currently listed as an athlete on the official roster, which opens the door for him to play offense as well.
Does Smith have the chops to play both sides of the ball? How will it look during spring? How has the Texas native recovered from December knee surgery?
All of these questions will be answered in the weeks to come.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.