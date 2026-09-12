Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas A&M Live: Observations and Analysis From Kyle Field

Arizona State gets its first major test of the 2026 season Saturday when the Sun Devils walk into Kyle Field to face No. 10 Texas A&M in a nationally televised showdown.

After opening the season with a dominant 70-7 victory over Morgan State, Arizona State makes a dramatic jump in competition against an Aggies team with College Football Playoff aspirations. For quarterback Cutter Boley and the Sun Devils, it's an opportunity to show their impressive debut was more than an opening-week performance against an overmatched opponent.

Rather than follow every play, Arizona State On SI will track the five most important developments throughout the game — from Boley's performance in a hostile environment to the matchups, momentum swings and turning points that ultimately determine the outcome.

Check back throughout the game as our five observations are updated live from Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas A&M.