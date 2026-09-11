How to Watch Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas A&M: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Live Stream

Arizona State gets its first major test of the 2026 season Saturday when the Sun Devils travel to College Station to face No. 10 Texas A&M.

The matchup represents a dramatic increase in competition for both teams following one-sided season-opening victories.

Arizona State defeated Morgan State 70-7 behind six touchdown passes from quarterback Cutter Boley. Texas A&M opened its season with a 50-0 victory over Missouri State, holding the Bears to just 67 total yards.

Saturday's game will be televised nationally on ABC.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas A&M

Who: Arizona State at No. 10 Texas A&M

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CDT

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

TV: ABC

Broadcast team: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline.

Arizona State Takes Ranked Winning Streak to College Station

The Sun Devils enter Saturday having won six consecutive regular-season games against ranked opponents, the longest active streak in the nation entering the weekend.

ASU is 6-1 against AP Top 25 teams since the beginning of the 2024 season, while Dillingham owns a 6-6 record against ranked opponents as Arizona State's head coach.

A victory would give the Sun Devils their first win against an SEC opponent in a true road game and their first road victory over a Top 10 team since defeating UCLA 38-23 at the Rose Bowl in 2015.

Cutter Boley Gets His First ASU Road Start

Boley couldn't have produced a much better Arizona State debut.

The Kentucky transfer completed 21 of 27 passes for 387 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions against Morgan State. His 387 passing yards were the most ever by a quarterback making his ASU debut.

Arizona State will need another big game from quarterback Cutter Boley (8) if it hopes to top No. 11 Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boley also became the first Sun Devil quarterback since Andrew Walter in 2004 to throw six touchdown passes in a game.

Texas A&M's defense should provide a much more difficult challenge.

The Aggies held Missouri State scoreless and allowed only 67 total yards in their opener, the program's lowest total allowed since 1978.

Kyle Field Crowd Could Make ASU History

Arizona State could also play in front of the largest crowd in program history.

Texas A&M drew 107,782 fans for its opener.

ASU's largest true road crowd remains the 92,746 that attended its 2009 game at Georgia. Its all-time attendance record is 103,168 for the Sun Devils' 1987 Rose Bowl victory over Michigan.

Saturday will be Arizona State's first game at Kyle Field and only the second meeting between the programs.

Texas A&M won the first, 38-17, in Houston in 2015.