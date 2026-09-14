ASU Football Standout of the Week: Reed Harris Shines Against No. 10 Texas A&M

Arizona State's trip to Kyle Field didn't produce the result the Sun Devils wanted, but it provided further evidence that Reed Harris has become one of the most dangerous weapons in their offense.

For his performance against No. 10 Texas A&M, Harris is our ASU Football Standout of the Week.

The 6-foot-5 receiver caught nine passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in Arizona State's 48-20 loss Saturday, accounting for nearly three-quarters of quarterback Cutter Boley's 254 passing yards.

More importantly, Harris repeatedly delivered when the Sun Devils needed a response.

Harris Answers Texas A&M's Fast Start

Arizona State fell behind 7-0 after a muffed punt gave Texas A&M possession near the goal line late in the first quarter.

Instead of allowing the game to get away from them in front of 107,523 fans at Kyle Field, the Sun Devils answered.

Boley directed an 11-play, 75-yard drive and found Harris for a 21-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the first quarter, tying the game at 7.

It was an early indication that neither Harris nor Arizona State's offense was intimidated by the environment.

The Sun Devils remained within striking distance throughout the first three quarters.

Then Harris struck again.

A 58-Yard Touchdown Changes the Game

Texas A&M stretched its advantage to 24-13 with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter, putting Arizona State in danger of losing contact with the Aggies.

Harris needed barely two minutes to change that.

Boley found him for a 58-yard touchdown, completing a five-play, 75-yard drive and pulling Arizona State within 24-20 with 3:39 remaining in the quarter.

It was Harris' longest reception of the afternoon and his second touchdown.

Arizona State ultimately couldn't capitalize on the momentum. Texas A&M scored early in the fourth quarter before turnovers helped the Aggies turn what had been a four-point game into a lopsided final score.

But Harris had already made his impact.

He was targeted 12 times and finished with nine receptions, averaging 21 yards per catch against a nationally ranked SEC opponent.

An Explosive Start Is Becoming a Trend

Perhaps the most significant part of Harris' performance is that it wasn't an isolated breakout.

He opened the season with six receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns against Morgan State.

Against Texas A&M, he was even better.

That gives Harris 15 receptions for 326 yards and four touchdowns through Arizona State's first two games, an average of 21.7 yards per reception.

Harris has now topped 100 receiving yards and caught two touchdown passes in each of his first two games as a Sun Devil.

The level of competition changed dramatically Saturday. The production didn't.

That makes Reed Harris an easy choice as our first ASU Football Standout of the Week.