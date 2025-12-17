Arizona State All-Conference Star Officially Makes NFL Decision

TEMPE -- The expected result regarding a key NFL draft decision surrounding the Arizona State Sun Devils has now become a reality.

Junior cornerback Keith Abney II is set to forego his final season of college eligibility and declare for the NFL draft per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday afternoon.

"Arizona State star corner Keith Abney II is declaring for the NFL Draft, he tells ESPN. Abney emerged as a first-team All-Big 12 corner in 2025 and is a potential Day 2 pick. Abney finished the year with 12 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles."

Abney, soon to be 21, was one of the first major targets of the Kenny Dillingham era recruit-wise. The three-star cornerback and Utah State commit was heavily courted in the three week period between the hire and his commitment on December 21, 2022. He didn't officially enroll until July of 2023 and played sparingly as a freshman, but emerged in 2024 as an absolute force to be reckoned with in Brian Ward's defense.

Ward and other coaches have been steadfast in support for the budding star - highlighting his work ethic, leadership, and consistency on the field as far as reasons to point to for the incredible success. That steadfast faith has paid off - and then some.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The star corner took another step forward in 2025, arguably becoming the best player on a defense that is chalk-full of high level talent. He earned All-Big 12 first team honors at the conclusion of the season behind 44 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions - including one to secure a win over West Virginia.

Thamel further provided that Abney will not participate in the December 31 Sun Bowl against Duke, which he will likely be joined by several other players in.

What NFL Teams Fit Abney?

The talk will inherently go straight to discussing what NFL franchises would be a natural fit for Abney - there are several off the dome that would make sense.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys are franchises that are in different levels of contention that would sorely welcome a new cornerback onto the roster despite housing relatively complete rosters.

As Thamel stated, Abney should slot in as a solid day two pick, and there is no shortage of suitors for a cornerback with incredible coverage skills/disclipine - expect the Sun Devil legend to end up in an ideal situation come April.

