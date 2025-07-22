ASU Running Out of Time for Four-Star Running Back
Could it be that Arizona State’s running back room is too stacked?
Hear me out for a second.
Even though the Sun Devils are rolling out a formidable trio of Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown, and Raleek Brown, there’s a forgotten back that often gets lost in the shuffle, and that’s Jason Brown Jr.
Do you think Kenny Dillingham needed a trio of Browns to win a contest?
Regardless, Jason Brown is a running back who brings loads of talent that will likely go hidden for another year. And it makes you wonder… could this season be the last straw?
As a prospect coming out of O’Dea High School in Seattle, WA, Brown was a four-star recruit by 247Sports and was given a 91 rating.
Even though we’ve yet to see him take real college reps, he carries a lot of explosiveness. He knows how to jiggle his way through traffic, as shown in his work in the return game in high school.
There is an insurmountable amount of potential for him, and there was a reason why he was a four-star. But after a while, you can only wait so much.
Acquiring Udoh made sense from a logistical standpoint. You need to replace Cam Skattebo with someone who has proven how to be a real threat on the ground, and with Udoh playing on a run-heavy Army team, he’s used to the bulk.
But because of that, Jason Brown’s second season essentially becomes a lateral play. With Udoh and the other two Browns ahead of him, he’s made zero progress.
No matter how good he is, or how good he can be, if there’s no room, then the player will take matters into his own hands.
Ultimately, it may come back to bite ASU in the rear end. There’s no doubt that the Sun Devils are one of the premier programs in the country and are poised for another College Football Playoff run. But Jason Brown has traits that are hard to ignore.
I mentioned his explosiveness earlier, but I didn’t even touch on his speed bursts. When faced with defenders, he is so quick on his feet that he gets by them in a split second.
The way he plays the game is reminiscent of Kenneth Walker, a small and stout running back who welcomes contact and has the speed to power a small village in Mozambique. He can change directions at the drop of a dime, and if he gets an open field, he can separate himself from the pack.
It’s been a long road for the redshirt freshman, but ultimately, if he doesn’t see the field once again, this may be the last time we see Jason Brown Jr. in Tempe.
