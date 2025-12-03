Arizona State 2025 Season Report Cards: Running Back

TEMPE -- Now is the time for reflection following an 8-4 season that was put forward by the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2025 season.

A large piece to the puzzle as to why the Sun Devils were able to contend for the Big 12 title in the final week of the regular season in year three of the Kenny Dillingham era was the sheer ability to run the ball, as the team was 4th in the conference in yards per game via the ground (189.4) - this is a testament to RB coach Shaun Aguano and OL coach Saga Tuitele, but also should be a point of praise to the RB room as a whole.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

ASU on SI grades the players at the position in the manner in which they performed this season, below.

Raleek Brown: A-

Brown unexpectedly became the "bell-cow" of the offense during the season due to injury, but excelled in the unexpected spot.

The junior only fell below 60 rushing yards once in games that he received more than 10 carries in - displaying the consistency that Aguano desires. Brown's diverse running style, incredible second-gear burst, and unexpected strength played greatly into the offensive system under both quarterbacks this season.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the ball for first down during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The former USC standout also served as a better-than-expected blocker and was continually a receiving threat, although not to the degree that some in the past were.

OC Marcus Arroyo praised Brown for going above-and-beyond for his contributions during the season, as he was largely putting the offense on his back - at least as far as the rushing game is concerned.

Kyson Brown/Kanye Udoh: Incomplete

Brown was on his way to being the next great running back to suit up for Arizona State, as he put together a 145-yard performance in the opening game of the season against Northern Arizona.

Unfortunately, a lower-body injury in week two against Mississippi State never healed in the manner in which the staff hoped it would, and it cost the junior most of his season.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for Udoh, the entire saga surrounding the Army transfer has been strange. Udoh was expected to be a major factor in the ASU offense in 2025, but he took 41% of the carries he received all season in the same game against Mississippi State.

Both running backs are incredibly talented - it would not be fair to assess either based on this season, as well as the less experienced backs in Demarius Robinson and Jason Brown Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kanye Udoh (6) carries for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

