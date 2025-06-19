Arizona State's Kanye Udoh Among Best RB's in West
Arizona State is looking to repeat a dream season in 2024 that saw the program reach their first ever College Football Playoff as a direct result of winning the Big 12 conference.
A large piece of the puzzle in 2024 was starting running back Cam Skattebo - who ran for 21 touchdowns and reeled in three more through the air en route to a top five finish in Heisman Trophy voting.
A consistent question over the course of the off-season has been how the program would compensate for such a significant loss - Kenny Dillingham, Shaun Aguano and others likely answered the call via the transfer portal
Army transfer Kanye Udoh - coming off of a season where he ran for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns - decided to make the move to Tempe in mid-December 2024 after a week in the portal.
Udoh enters the 2025 season with high hopes from fans and media alike - Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports is included in that crew.
Vilardo ranked Udoh as the sixth best running back in the West region ahead of his first season with Arizona State.
More rationale below:
"Udoh is a big back who racked up a ton of yards with Army last season, picking up 1,117 yards with 10 touchdowns as a sophomore while averaging 6.2 yards per carry."
"Filling Cam Skattebo’s shoes from last year will not be easy, and Udoh will not be tasked with equaling those numbers on his own."
"The Sun Devils have a crop of good running backs, but if they want to defend their surprise finish from last fall, they will need Udoh to step up."
Udoh ranks below Jai'den Thomas of UNLV, Eli Sanders of USC, LJ Martin of Brigham Young, Jonah Coleman of Washington, and Makhi Hughes of Oregon.
Kyson Brown also was featured as an honorable mention by Vilardo - the fellow junior is part of the 'crop of good running backs' that was previously mentioned.
Brown stepped up in key victories over Oklahoma State and UCF - a game without Skattebo last season.
Raleek Brown creates the potential three-headed monster at RB - the former five star recruit adds legitimate burst and a receiving threat to the table for Shaun Aguano's room.
