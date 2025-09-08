Arizona State vs Baylor Kickoff Time, Network Announced
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are just under two weeks away from opening up the 2025 Big 12 season on September 20 in what is a likely matchup between conference contenders.
The Sun Devils open up year two as members of the conference in the state of Texas for the second consecutive season on that day - when they travel to face the Baylor Bears in Waco.
The time and broadcast network:
The conference officially announced time and television designations for the game - it is set to kickoff at 4:30 P.M. Arizona time and is to be broadcast on Fox.
Both Arizona State and Baylor are seeking to come out on top in the conference opener - as both programs suffered disappointing losses in non-conference play. The Sun Devils fell to Mississippi State in the final minute of the matchup last week, while Baylor fell in convincing fashion to Auburn in week one.
The Bears and Sun Devils are both also strong matches for each other beyond the scheduling. Baylor's defense has been shaky in general, ceding 41.5 points per game thus far, while Arizona State's defense has only scored 29 points per contest two games into the year.
On the other hand, the Baylor offense has been incredible for the most part behind Heisman Trophy candidate Sawyer Robertson, while the Arizona State defense has disappointed to an extent despite displaying incredible rushing defense.
Another interesting wrinkle in the upcoming matchup is the pressure that Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is facing heading into conference play. A strong finish to last season gifted him at least one more season in 2025 - now is the time to prove his program has the ability to win the conference. Not nearly as much pressure faces Dillingham, but Arizona State belonging at the upper-level of the college football world might be at stake.
This will also mark the first of two consecutive weeks that the Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham will appear on Fox - as the September 26 matchup with Texas Christian was previously announced to be a standalone broadcast in previous months.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the upcoming matchup when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!