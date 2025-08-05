Arizona State Potential Breakout DE Named to 2025 'Freaks List'
Following their first double-digit win season since 2014, the Arizona Sun Devils are gaining national media attention for the first time in a while. With the 2025 Preseason Coaches Poll released on Monday, the Sun Devils came in at No.11, a huge step in the right direction for the program.
The Sun Devils are looking to take their hungry roster to the next level with another stellar season in 2025. It all starts at home against Northern Arizona later this month. One player that has the potential to be a breakout candidate is redshirt senior defensive end Clayton Smith. Arizona State's budding star spent his first two years in Oklahoma before transferring to the Sun Devils in 2023.
Smith lands on the 'Freaks List'
Ahead of the start of the regular season, respected FOX Sports college football analyst releases his annual 'Freaks List' which highlights the best physical specimens heading into the year. Smith ended up making the list, here's what Feldman had to say regarding Arizona State's big pass rusher.
"The former five-star began his career at Oklahoma. He made six TFLs and 4.5 sacks last year and looks ready to make a bigger impact. The 6-4, 252-pound senior hit 22.1 mph on the GPS with a max acceleration of 8.18. He squatted 565 pounds, benched 335 and cleaned 330. He’s one of a trio of Sun Devils who each could’ve been on the Freaks List. Star wideout Jordyn Tyson, at 6-2, 205, hit 22.8 mph and bench pressed 335 pounds. Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott hit 22.42 mph at 6-2, 234 pounds and power cleaned 360."
In his two seasons with the Sun Devils, Smith compiled nine sacks, with 4.5 in each of those years. In 2024, he had a career-high in tackles (33) and four passes defended, while also matching his previous high with six tackles for a loss.
When asked about making the 'Freaks List,'Smith had this to say about his conditioning: “I got faster, I put on weight. Just the work I put in this year, I approached it differently. This being my last year, this is my last shot so I had to give it all I had. Just a testament to the work I put in.”
If all goes well, Smith could have a true breakout season in 2025, one that could land him attention from plenty of NFL scouts.
Please let us know your thoughts on Clayton Smith's potential meteoric rise in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!