How Jordyn Tyson Can Finish a Fantastic ASU Career
The U of A vs ASU game has a lot of storylines going for it. One such being most likely the last game that superstar Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson plays at Mountain American Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. So, why could this be it for Tyson, and how can he finish strong in front of ASU fans?
Why this could be Tyson's last game at ASU
By many who cover the NFL Draft, Jordyn Tyson is projected to be a top ten or five player in this year's draft. Some of the injuries with Tyson might scare off some teams, but Tyson should be at least a top 15 pick and most likely a top 3 pick.
Great situations
There are a lot of teams with great quarterbacks picking early this draft, which at times is unusual. Whether it be the Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels or the Los Angeles Rams with Matthew Stafford, Tyson could be playing with a great quarterback at the NFL level. So, if Tyson were to go to the NFL draft, there is a chance that he could go to a great landing spot.
Tyson's year so far
Tyson has had an incredible season so far, as he has four games with receiving yards this season. Tyson's best game arguably was against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, where he had ten catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on ten catches.
One of the catches was an incredible throw on the run by Sam Leavitt, where Leavitt hit Tyson for a huge gain to set up ASU to get the game-winning touchdown in a crucial Big 12 matchup. It was an amazing play for Tyson and is arguably one of the best plays ASU has had this season, due to the magnitude of the situation.
Other great games by Tyson include an over 100-yard game and a two-touchdown game against the TCU Horned Frogs, as well as 141 yards against the NAU Lumberjacks. Tyson has been absolutely stellar pretty much every time he has put on an Arizona State University uniform.
How Tyson matches up against U of A
Tyson will face a pretty tough U of A secondary in what could be his final home act as a Sun Devil. The U of A secondary has played great in recent weeks as they have held their opponents to 24 points or lower in the past four games. The highest amount of yards they held an opposing receiver during that stretch was Colorado's Omarion Miller, who had 91 yards. So, this could be a tough go for Tyson.
One way Tyson could get going is if ASU Quarterback Jeff Sims links up with him if Sims is throwing on the run. Tyson is very good at creating separation while quarterbacks try to extend the play, so that is one way that Tyson could have a huge impact. Another way to get Tyson in on the act if U of A's defense is playing strong is the screen game, or even some touches, such as jet sweeps, while Tyson is proven to be effective, such as in the Utah Utes game.
Overall, this is a big game for Tyson, as he is one of ASU's better playmakers over the past decade. He also got hurt last year going against this Wildcats team, so a lot is going on with this match-up. However, Tyson's mental and physical toughness should ensure that his time at ASU ends well.
