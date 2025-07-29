Arizona State Rival Receives Positive News
The Arizona State and Colorado football programs have been tied together since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011.
While Colorado struggled for the vast majority of their membership in the conference - they struck gold in late 2022 with the hiring of Deion Sanders to lead them into the transition back into the Big 12.
Sanders brought an undeniable flair to Boulder - fan support, media intrigue, and the potential to be a consistent winner were all present for the first time in well over a decade, much like the outlook changed once the Sun Devils hired Kenny Dillingham.
Colorado and Arizona State became even more intertwined with both hirings - as Sanders and Dillingham both hold a significant amount of respect for the other going back to the latter recruiting Shedeur Sanders when he was the OC at Florida State, which is Sanders' alma matter.
Unfortunate developments unfolded for Sanders during this offseason - with many reports pointing to the fact that the NFL legend was in poor health.
Sanders addressed media on Monday morning and confirmed that he had undergone a major health scare (bladder cancer) - while also confirming that the scare is beyond him and there will be no restrictions to coaching in 2025.
A statement Sanders made to ESPN's Pete Thamel:
"I’m already back. I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities. So I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young men I haven’t even met yet."
The scares Sanders has faced in recent years have been incredibly unfortunate - the sport is better when the legend is able to bring his signature flair to the table.
As for what will go down between the Buffaloes and Sun Devils this season - the two programs are set to square off in Boulder on November 22 - Arizona State will look to exact revenge for a 27-24 Colorado victory in Tempe in October of 2023.
