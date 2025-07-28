Arizona State's NFL Draft Prospects: Offense
Arizona State football is in strong hands heading into the 2025 season - much of that is behind the tireless work of Kenny Dillingham.
Dillingham's work has resulted in Marcus Arroyo returning for another season as offensive coordinator, 10 of 11 starters returning, and the outside world viewing the Sun Devils as one of the best offenses in the nation.
Who are the players on the offense that could eventually play on NFL Sundays?
Arizona State on SI takes a look at five players that have the potential to reach those heights:
Sam Leavitt, Kanye Udoh, Jordyn Tyson, Ben Coleman, Chamon Metayer
- Leavitt's inclusion is self-explanatory. The Michigan State transfer displayed an incredible blend of arm strength, improvisation ability, athleticism and leadership - all while rarely putting the ball in harm's way. Leavitt will be playing on Sundays eventually, even if it's not in 2026.
- Udoh is a wild card. While the Army transfer is presumed to be the starting running back in Arroyo's offense, his ultimate role is still unclear - although it is feasible to see the junior succeed in making a smooth transition to a spread offense.
- Tyson will be playing on Sundays eventually as well - likely in 2026, as he has a very strong chance of being the first wide receiver selected in the draft. The Texas native broke onto the scene in 2024 with 1,101 yards in just 12 games - he proved to be a nightmare matchup across the board, regardless of where he was lined up or what route tree was run. He is one of the more well-rounded receiver prospects in recent memory.
- Coleman and Metayer are wild cards as well. Metayer is a reliable red zone target with an NFL build, but will need another season of strong production to get on NFL draft radars. Coleman has been incredible dependable during his Sun Devil career and could figure into the NFL as a center - the position he is playing in 2025.
