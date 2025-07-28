Does Arizona State Remain in Updated CFP Field Projection?
The Arizona State Sun Devils are now less than five weeks from entering the 2025 campaign against Northern Arizona with astronomical hopes following an incredibly successful season in precession.
Where does Kenny Dillingham and company stack up in the college football landscape with less than five weeks before the opener?
A projection of what the 12 team CFP could shape up to look like come December:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (Big 10 Champions)
The defending champs deserve the benefit of the doubt heading into the season - they also roster two of the best players in the nation in Caleb Downs and Jeremiah smith.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC Champions)
The Tide have questions at the QB position, but could have a defense that is as good as any other.
3. Texas Longhorns (At-Large)
Arch Manning is ready to take over one of the most talented squads in the nation that is coming fresh off of a victory in the CFP.
4. Oregon Ducks (At-Large)
Oregon is seeking to rebound from a loss in the Rose Bowl as the number one seed in the 2024 tournament.
5. Penn State Nittany Lions (At-Large)
Penn State could very well be the most balanced squad in the country behind returning QB Drew Allar and a standout defense.
6. Clemson Tigers (ACC Champions)
Clemson has reloaded at the wide receiver position and this is likely Dabo Swinney's most talented team since at least 2020.
7. Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12 Champions)
The Sun Devils have potential to take another step forward this season with the infrastructure to have a more potent offense in place.
8. Notre Dame (At-Large)
The reigning runner-ups should remain relevant this season.
9. Georgia Bulldogs (At-Large)
Gunner Stockton is stepping in at QB - there are questions with the move, but it's difficult to count head coach Kirby Smart out.
10. LSU Tigers (At-Large)
The pressure is on Brian Kelly to make a statement this season.
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders (At-Large)
The Red Raiders have the talent to crack the top 12 - but they will need to finish their schedule with only one or two losses to make the CFP goal a reality.
12. Tulane Green Wave (AAC Champions)
It's anyone's guess as to who the Group of Five representative could be - Tulane is the selection for the time being.
First Round Matchups
- Tulane @ Penn State
- Texas Tech @ Clemson
- LSU @ Arizona State
- Georgia @ Notre Dame
