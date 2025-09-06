Experts Make Selections For ASU-Mississippi State
TEMPE -- The number 12 ranked Arizona State football team is on upset alert come later this afternoon - at least according to a pair of pickers on ESPN's 'College Gameday' on Saturday morning.
Trae Young was the weekly guest to make picks at the tail end of the program as an alum of Oklahoma basketball - the OU football program hosted the show this weekend.
Young and respected longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit selected Mississippi State to secure the upset over the Sun Devils come Saturday night.
Desmond Howard: Arizona State
Pat McAfee: Arizona State
Nick Saban: Arizona State
Young: Mississippi State
Herbsteit: Mississippi State
Herbstreit's reasoning largely was based in Arizona State's inability to 'walk down' competition during the 2024 season, as well as the potentially deafening atmosphere that is sure to be in place in Starkville.
The thought process behind Arizona State struggling operationally - specifically in communications - at Davis-Wade Stadium has been one rooted in logic all week, as the Sun Devils struggled at times against Northern Arizona at home.
The thought process that doesn't appear to be rooted in logic is last season's results being a point of contention for the Sun Devils.
As if it didn't need to be covered more thoroughly, the Arizona State team that narrowly defeated Kansas and UCF wasn't the same team that came within a singular play of defeating a powerhouse program in Texas. It wasn't the same team that dominated Kansas State and Iowa State.
There is also a world where the 2025 Arizona State team is even better compared to the previous rendition - the ceiling of the offense was on display in stretches in last week's game.
Ultimately, Arizona State cannot take the Bulldogs for granted. The Mississippi State team is different compared to the one that was in Tempe in 2024.
Kenny Dillingham, Sam Leavitt, and company will be tasked with playing a complete game - one that is set to begin at 4:30 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon.
Read more on what the strong week one showing from the Big 12 means for the Sun Devils here, and on what Arizona State players could fit on the Pittsburgh Steelers here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the selections made by the Gameday panel when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!