Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Pittsburgh Steelers
It seems like things have been stuck in neutral for a while for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sure, they have been in the playoffs, but they have not won a playoff game since 2016.
Now, by no means do the Steelers have a bad roster. In fact, it is pretty good. However, the Steelers could use a couple of players who could help Pittsburgh reach the level of their rivals. So, who are some Arizona State Sun Devils that could help?
Offense
Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson, having his name called by the Steelers in Round 1, would be an absolutely amazing move for the Steelers franchise.
This past offseason, the Steelers traded for Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver D.K. Metcalf. Pairing up Metcalf and Tyson would create an insanely talented duo for the Steelers. Both Metcalf and Tyson are great at making amazing catches and are tough to bring down. Historically, the Steelers have always gravitated toward taking more physical players, so Tyson would fit that mold perfectly.
The selection of Tyson would be great as the AFC North, the Steelers' division, has great cornerbacks. The Browns have Denzel Ward, the Baltimore Ravens have the likes of Jaire Alexander and Nate Wiggins, and the Bengals have Cam Taylor-Britt. So, Tyson would provide a challenge to these players.
Sam Leavitt
There is also the topic of the man who throws Tyson the ball, Sam Leavitt. It seems like it is likely that Aaron Rodgers is only going to play one year with Pittsburgh, so the Steelers would need a new Quarterback next year.
Sam Leavitt would be a very good fit for the Steelers for a couple of reasons.
- Leavitt has the arm to throw through the cold winds of Pittsburgh
- Leavitt has the ability to scramble, which would help in a Steelers offense that is already predicated on running the ball
- Leavitt has the ceiling to be an elite quarterback, which is important to have when they are in a division with the likes of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
Defense
The Steelers have one of the best defenses in the NFL. This is especially true after trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The one position they could need is free safety, and ASU's Myles Rowser would be such an amazing fit for the team.
Rowser seems like he was made in a factory to play in Pittsburgh. He has that toughness and grit mentioned before that the Steelers have always had in their history, especially on the defensive side
In conclusion, the Steelers could make some major changes, especially with the draft being held in Pittsburgh.
