Key Updates From Arizona State Football Program

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State season has undergone a number of stages - the program went 8-4 despite numerous key injuries, a major coach stepping aside, and rumors running rampant that coach Kenny Dillingham was a name of interest in many "elite" head coaching opportunities.

Arizona State on SI continues to update the happenings from within the program - with more clarity on rumors surrounding Dillingham and a star player ahead of the season-ending Sun Bowl game against Duke on Dec 31.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillingham Unlikely to Go Anywhere

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports examined what has happened with Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Dillingham in recent weeks, with both rebuffing interest from other prestigious jobs to stay at their universities.

"Dillingham is close to signing an extension with Arizona State, but that hasn't happened yet, per 247Sports. Dillingham confirmed after practice Saturday that Arizona State and his agent began working on contract amendments shortly after the conclusion of the regular season.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dillingham later acknowledged he has not spoken with Michigan or any other programs regarding coaching vacancies and is focused on his Sun Devils' upcoming bowl game against ACC champion Duke on Dec. 31. Dillingham said it was "cool, I guess" to be wanted by a prestigious program like Michigan."

Dillingham did clarify that he had spoken with a singular AD out of respect due to the amount of times that the unnamed program had contacted him to express interest. The Arizona State head coach has been instrumental in initiatives such as setting the groundwork for a permanent indoor practice facility - although the program needs more resources to attempt to keep pace with programs such as Texas Tech.

Sam Leavitt's Transfer Options Shaping Up

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Pete Nakos of On3 - who previously reported back on November 18 that Leavitt's return to Tempe was unlikely - has named Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU as four potential suitors for the elite quarterback's services come the opening of the transfer portal on January 2.

ASU on SI previously named all four schools as realistic options earlier in the week, with the University of Tennessee as a wild card as well.

While the Leavitt era is likely over in a manner that is less than idea, it can't be forgotten that the sophomore played an integral role in the revival of Arizona State football at the end of the day. There's little doubt that Dillingham will be set on adding one or two options at the position via the portal - with Old Dominion's Colton Joseph as a fan favorite option.

NEW: Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU are early schools to watch for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/Wv4pIiNkOw pic.twitter.com/9VUjZN39kS — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

