What Strong Week From Big 12 Means For Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils were one of eight Big 12 teams to win on Saturday in what became a solid week for the conference following a tepid start.
The results of the games on Saturday:
- ASU 38, Northern Arizona 19
- Utah 43, UCLA 10
- Arizona 40, Hawaii 6
- Brigham Young 69, Portland State 0
- West Virginia 45, Robert Morris 3
- Texas Tech 67, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7
- Iowa State 55, South Dakota 7
- Kansas State 38, North Dakota 35
Texas Christian capped the week off by securing a dominant 48-14 victory over North Carolina - gifting the conference a quality week in follow-up of Baylor, Colorado, and Cincinnati all dropping games earlier in week one.
What does the supposed bounce back for the conference mean for Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils?
The rapid-fire response would be that the competition to reach the title game is much stiffer compared to last season.
Utah had much of the same squad in place in 2024, but struggled with a revolving door at quarterback and suffered several tight defeats. TCU finished strong last season after a rough start, and looks to potentially have a revamped defense to accompany such. The list goes on - every week will be a battle for Arizona State.
Coach Dillingham is aware of the challenges that lie ahead, saying this in his Monday press conference.
"I mean, we play in a good conference that's competitive... Every game can go either way and not every place that I've been at has been that way. You know the games you're probably going to win and you circle them. This is definitely a league that you cannot 'x' or check any game preseason. Every conference game is just open, and that's what makes the league fun. It makes it horrible and fun and exciting and horrible... and repeat, because anything can happen on any game the Big 12 plays."
The Sun Devils are set to face the Horned Frogs on September 26, the Utes on the road in October 11, Texas Tech on October 18, and Iowa State in a rematch of the 2024 conference title game on November 1.
