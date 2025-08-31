Takeaways From Arizona State's Season Opener
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) just likely punched a ticket in the top 10 of the AP Poll for week two of the season after defeating the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by a score of 38-19 on Saturday night in Tempe.
The game wasn't always pretty - as the 14-0 lead the team built up early in the game was cut into by the Lumberjacks in the second quarter, and frequent untimely errors left many points on the board for the Sun Devils.
Still, there were many positives to take out of the game - frustrations included.
Arizona State on SI gathered some of the major observations and takeaways from the tune-up before the road battle against Mississippi State on September 6.
Running Back Room Shines
Raleek Brown was quite possibly the single biggest winner in Saturday's battle.
The junior transfer scored the first touchdown of the Arizona State season in a run up the middle from six yards out - and averaged out 7.6 yards per carry. Brown also was on the receiving end of a 75 yard score that was called back due to a penalty.
De-facto starting back Kyson Brown was the catalyst of the second touchdown drive - taking a direct snap on what was set up to be a punting play on fourth down. K. Brown collected 73 yards on the ground and 72 yards through the air, which was a great start towards making up for the production left behind by Cam Skattebo.
Army transfer Kanye Udoh secured a 19 yard gain on a carry as well for good measure - a reminder to others that the Sun devil running back room is incredibly deep and well-rounded.
Offensive Line - Not So Much
There were six penalties committed by the offensive line that negated much offense that was generated by the Sun Devils - the most costly of which was the back-to-back fouls that brought R. Brown's 75 yard touchdown reception and Malik McClain's long-game reception back.
Not only did the line commit numerous penalties, but Sam Leavitt was also on the run far more than he should have been in an opening game against an FCS opponent.
Ben Coleman moving to center was going to always create an adjustment period, and multiple lineman did miss brief periods of time due to various minor ailments, but the unit simply has to be better moving forward no matter the circumstances.
Leavitt's Heisman Campaign Has Begun
The redshirt sophomore made an undeniable statement in game one of the 2025 season.
In a week that fellow Heisman Trophy contenders such as Cade Klubnik and Arch Manning disappointed - Leavitt absolutely did not.
The star did throw a fourth-quarter interception that put a slight blemish on the night, but also accounted for two rushing and two passing touchdowns to counteract the mistake.
The highlight of the night was Leavitt's 52-yard rushing score - where he displayed astute decision making by choosing to scramble on the play, as wel as next-level agility and elusiveness that have helped him become one of the more under-appreciated quarterbacks in the nation athletically.
It's very challenging to find a quarterback that is as well-rounded in the air and ground as Leavitt is.
Jordyn Tyson Makes Statement
The junior picked up right where he left off in 2024 - totaling 12 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. This places Tyson at 585 yards receiving over the last four games he has played since last November.
Coach Dillingham alluded to the fact that the Sun Devils took full advantage of NAU opting to be 'more exotic' in terms of defensive alignments and playcalling over double-teaming Tyson - which opened the door for the superstar to have another massive game as a built-in mismatch.
The three running backs that received carries, Chamon Metayer, and Malik McClain were the only other players to earn receptions on Saturday night, but that wasn't an entirely negative thing in and of itself.
It would be great to see transfers Jaren Hamilton and Jalen Moss make major impacts in support of Tyson come week two against Mississippi State, but for now the latter is building up the portfolio of first-round NFL draft pick.
