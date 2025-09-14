Takeaways From Arizona State's Dominant Victory
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils purged the bad taste that last week's loss left in a wire-to-wire 34-15 victory over an up-and-coming mid-major program in Texas State.
The Sun Devils officially finish non-conference play with a 2-1 record, and could be finding themselves back inside of the top 25 of the AP Poll going into the Big 12 opener against Baylor.
Sun Devil Offense Wakes Up in Half One
Marcus Arroyo's game script was one that was nearly flawless to start the game - run the ball efficiently, set Sam Leavitt up to make the simple plays, and scheme up receiving options outside of Jordyn Tyson.
Arizona State could have started out with an opening drive touchdown had Leavitt not overshot a third-down throw - but Tyson, Leavitt, and Raleek Brown all looked superb for the most part.
The Sun Devils gained 254 total yards, averaged five yards per carry, and only committed three total penalties - including just one holding.
The efficient showing carried into the second half - Leavitt connecting with Chamon Metayer for a 27 yard touchdown, along with R. Brown breaking a 75-yard run in the third quarter proved to be a great contrast between the explosive play and the overall balance the personnel holds.
Sun Devil Front Seven Shows Up
One of the most pressing shortcomings from Arizona State's loss last week was that the EDGE group wasn't able to generate consistent pressure - whether in a group or individual effort.
Tonight, the front seven game to play as a whole - with Jacob Rich Kongaika setting the tone early with a forced fumble sack on Jackson in the first quarter. Jordan Crook, Keyshaun Elliott, Albert Smith III, Clayton Smith, and Prince Dorbah joined in on the disruptive line of scrimmage play. All the aforementioned players secured a tackle for loss or sack - or both.
Brian Ward's defense managed to withstand the absences of starting S Xavion Alford and prominent DL Zac Swanson - the ceiling of this unit is becoming more apparent as time moves on this season.
Raleek Brown is Star in the Making
Tyson's highlight-reel plays will garner much of the attention from the outside world - make no mistake that R. Brown has made just as big of an impact on the Sun Devils' offense finding a groove over the last three halves.
The former USC standout finally secured his 'home-run' hitting touchdown in the third quarter of the win - breaking away after running a counter play off of the left tackle.
The play not only showcased his breakaway speed and knack for the big play, it also showed how patient/well rounded he is on a regular basis.
Brown also displays an under-appreciated ability to truck defenders and a truly impressive strength for a player of his stature.
Leavitt alluded to the fact that the Sun Devils feel great about the three-headed attack at running back, but R. Brown may just be the one that becomes the difference between repeating as Big 12 champions and falling short.
Arizona State is Ready For Baylor
Baylor has rebounded nicely following an opening-week loss to Auburn.
Sawyer Robertson looks the part of a Heisman Trophy contender, while the running game and receiving group is holding up their end of the bargain as well.
The Bears' defense is still a major concern despite the pair of recent victories.
While Baylor has the ability to put up points on the Sun Devils' bend-don't-break defense, it remains a major question if the defense can consistently generate stops on what appears to be a very balanced Arizona State offense.
Brian Ward's unit is sure to give up some plays that sting during the week four matchup, but playmakers such as Keyshaun Elliott, Keith Abney II, and C.J. Fite should make the coaching staff feel confident about pulling a victory together.
Watch Dillingham/Tyson's comments after Saturday's victory here, and watch Sam Leavitt discuss the victory along with three other teammates here.
