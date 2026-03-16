This One Development Is Massive for Arizona State Football

ASU's football season is in the past; there is one important key factor moving forward. That is coaching. ASU has a great coaching staff that is highly valuable for the team.

Culture and Coaching

By no means did the Sun Devils have a ton of easy wins this season. Sure, they had some victories, like against Texas State or NAU, that were by a wide margin, but a lot of them were close. However, what helped ASU achieve the close wins it had was excellent coaching that enabled it to deliver in the clutch.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of course, Kenny Dillingham is going to get a lot of the praise, and rightfully so. Dillingham has done an excellent job building a fantastic culture, and one that does not give up. Dillingham has established an underdog mentality in the building that resonates with players. Not only does Dillingham have the culture, but he also has the experience around college that he has brought to ASU.

The Offensive Staff

However, it is the rest of the staff that has been impactful as well. Offensively, ASU has a lot of exepericne such as former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Hines Ward being the wide receiver coach. ASU's experienced coaching staff came in handy this year when key offensive players went down with injury, such as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Additionally, coaches also created stars such as Shaun Aguano. Aguano is the running backs coach who helped Raleek Brown have a standout year. Brown was an amazing back, as he had great vision and power. Going into a year with a lot of question marks around the running back position, Agaunao helped get things going.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Another offensive group that deserves a shoutout coaching wise is the offensive line. Saga Tuitele did a good job this season helping protect the quarterback, whether it be Leavitt or Jeff Sims. He also did great for run blocking. However, the big standout is that tackle Max Iheanachor is projected to go Round 1in the NFL Draft.

The Defensive Staff

Defensively, Brian Ward's unit was amazing as Ward and crew only allowed above 30 points twice. In college, where games can be higher scoring, this is an impressive accomplishment. There are a couple of position coaches who deserve some highlights.

One is A.J. Cooper, who coached the linebackers. The main standout was Keyshaun Elliott, who, as a lineabcker lead ASU in both tackles and sacks. Plus, Jordan Crook had a good season at linebacker as well.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The big name for the defensive staff is Bryan Carrington, who got a promotion this past offseason. Carrington could be a head coach very soon in the NFL or college, with how great he has done with ASU's defensive backs.

Overall, ASU's coaching staff is a huge plus and it should bode well for them going forward.