What to Expect From Arizona State Offense in Spring Practice

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving towards a 2026 football season that will be anticipated to a similar level as the previous rendition, with the 2025 version falling short of expectations.

The offense will remain one of the most pronounced areas of focus heading into year four of the Kenny Dillingham era - and for good reason.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches as his team practices at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores three areas that will be paid close attention with spring practice right around the corner below.

Running Back Room Rejuvenated

The loss of Raleek Brown won't be harmless to Shaun Aguano's running back group - it would be disingenuous to say otherwise for an All-Big 12 back.

However, Kyson Brown is set to return in a healthy manner for an incredibly deep position on the roster. Jason Brown Jr. is returning as well after putting together an elite performance in the Sun Bowl to close the season out, while Demarius "Man Man" Robinson has flashed a fair amount in his short time in Tempe.

Arizona State running back Demarius Robinson (23) during practice at Kajakawa Practice fields in Tempe on Wednesday, April 8, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incoming transfers David Avit and Marquis Gillis are also set to factor into the equation - making the jockeying for depth chart position one of the most intriguing aspects of spring ball.

Quarterback Battle Will be Focus

The loss of Sam Leavitt isn't insignificant - much akin to Brown - but Dillingham has built up enough credibility that there should be faith in the replacements.

The premise of the battle that is set to ensure is that redshirt sophomore Cutter Boley and senior Mikey Keene will compete to see who starts week one, although Cam Dyer/Jake Fette remain within the line of sight as well.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) deflects a pass from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats are tied 3-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be fascinating to see how Boley and Keene compare/contrast with one another in the weeks ahead. Boley is quite tall, has natural scrambling instincts, and possesses a rocket arm. Keene's game is more predicated on ball placement, consistency, and setting the table. Which style will gain the upper hand ahead of fall practices in July?

Offensive Line Will Compete for "Best Five"

Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele has a talented group to work with despite many of his top players from 2025 departing the program.

It will be fascinating to see how the battle to find the "best five" transpires - Dillingham frequently alluded to being the center of the competition ahead of last season.

Arizona State offensive linemen Wade Helton (64) and Ben Coleman (62) run a drill during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's likely safe to say that elite JUCO recruit Jarmaine Mitchell will be one of those five, while returners such as Makua Pule and Wade Helton will compete with a plethora of incoming trnasfers. Returning tackle Jalen Klemm will be a player to watch as well.