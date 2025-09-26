Last-Minute Discussion Points Ahead of ASU-TCU
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to finish week five of the 2025 season with a 4-1 record, and to remain undefeated in the Big 12 against fellow conference contender TCU.
The Sun Devils and Horned Frogs both enter the battle in similar positions - as talented rosters that are less-than-whole, and as teams that are headlined by supremely talented quarterbacks.
ASU on SI explores potential matchup quirks, along with last-minute developments that have the potential to impact the game below.
How Will TCU Overcome RB Absence?
TCU leading rusher Kevorian Barnes has been listed as out for this game - potentially pushing a TCU run game to the brink that is already at a disadvantage against an elite Arizona State run defense.
Barnes averages north of seven yards. carry this season - although Jeremy Payne, Trent Battle, and Nate Palmer have been productive at the position in stretches, the loss still looms large against the Arizona State front seven that has largely contained opposing rushing attacks this season - save for the 41-yard rush by Baylor RB Bryson Washington last week.
TCU QB Josh Hoover is great - but how far will his limits be pushed tonight?
How Impactful is Loss of Zyrus Fiaseu?
Fiaseu is one of the most underrated players across the entire Arizona State defense - as he is as consistent as they come in run support, while also being sneaky good in certain coverage scenarios.
Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook obviously remain the lead linebackers within the structure of the defense, but the loss of Fiaseu has potential to be felt by Brian Ward's unit.
Will Game be Delayed?
The current weather forecast in the Tempe area calls for thunderstorms until approximately 6:30 Arizona time this evening.
The game is very likely to be played tonight, but the 6 P.M. start time has potential to be pushed back depending on how the succeeding hours go.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
