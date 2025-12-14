Why Arizona State is in Strong Spot to Win Sun Bowl

TEMPE -- It's no secret that some see the 2025 Arizona State season as underwhelming after an 8-4 regular season campaign.

Kenny Dillingham's squad still has a chance to both finish the season on a high note and to simultaneously build towards the 2026 season against the ACC champions in the Duke Blue Devils in the Sun Bowl.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg broke down the path the two teams took to get to this contest - while also ending off with stating what the Sun Devils must do to win the game.

"The 2025 ACC champions and 2024 Big 12 champions meet in one of college football's most iconic stadiums, for a Devils vs. Devils clash. Although Duke became the surprise ACC winner, it also seemingly underachieved this season, especially because quarterback Darian Mensah delivered on the hype with 3,646 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and only five interceptions. ASU will counter with quarterback Jeff Sims, who began his career at Georgia Tech before a challenging journey that culminated with a solid finish. The Sun Devils will need a strong defensive effort to slow down Mensah."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rittenberg predicted Duke to win the game 35-31 - while this is a valid prediction, there are numerous reasons as to why this contest should result in an Arizona State victory.

Duke's Porous Defense

Duke's defense is a major sticking point for a majority of matchups that they have encountered in 2025 - ranking in the bottom half of the ACC in both pass and rush defense, as well as 13th out of 16 in total defense.

Arizona State's run game is in limbo at the moment, with Raleek Brown's status for the game unknown, Kyson Brown unlikely to improve enough health-wise to make a return, and the unlikely instance that Kanye Udoh will be a workhorse.

Still, the Arizona State offense has potential to truly show out in this contest, as Sims will be making his final career start, several players on the offensive line will be playing for roles on the team next season, and Marcus Arroyo will work incredibly hard to curate a plan of attack that will be able to be built off of heading into spring practices.

Run Game Discrepancy

Duke's run game has shown a bit of pop as of late, but they still rank in the bottom 50 nationally in rush yards per game.

If Brian Ward's defense holds up - including the interior defensive line continuing to display elite gap integrity - it will force Mensah to win the game with his arm, largely in long-yard scenarios.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .