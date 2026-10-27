ASU True Freshman Earns National Honors After Big Week vs. Kansas State

In early October, ASU true freshman running back Cardae Mack made his introduction to the college football world with a 154-yard, two-touchdown day in a victory over Hawaii.

Two weeks later, Mack is back.

In a victory over Kansas State, Mack finished with 26 carries for 159 yards and four touchdowns, earning his second Big 12 Freshman of the Week award, on top of another freshman accolade.

National Spotlight

Along with his second conference award, Mack earned the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week award for his play against the Wildcats.

This weekly award is given out by the Maxwell Football Club, which also gives out a Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year award at the end of each season, since 2018.

This award has been won by names such as Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye and Brock Bowers, who have all made the jump to the NFL level.

The last Sun Devil to win the weekly award? QB Sam Leavitt in 2024, fittingly enough, for his play against Kansas State.

"Cardae has really good contact balance," ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham said. "He was finding the holes and lining up in some wildcat in that segment."

The Future Is Now

Mack's four-touchdown day not only pulled the Sun Devils to victory but also highlighted what a big afternoon for the "youth movement" in Tempe.

True freshman quarterback Jake Fette joined Mack in the backfield after starter Mikey Keene went down and QB2 Cutter Boley was pulled, sealing the deal for the Sun Devils in his first-ever snaps for the team.

On the other side of the ball, freshman defensive lineman Julian Hugo recorded another sack, as a trio of freshmen left their mark all over the ASU victory.

"They (Mack and Fette) just have a lot of confidence. Those are two confident humans. So I think it's kind of crazy to say: there's a chance that you have two true freshmen in the backfield together going on the road at BYU, yeah, (that's) exciting. But if you are going to have two freshmen doing it, those are two guys that you would like to have." Dillingham said.

Devil Details:

- Cardae Mack: first Sun Devil freshman with four or more rushing touchdowns since 1955 (Leon Burton: Five Touchdowns vs. San Diego-Navy).

- Mack's carries in the season up to this point: 29. Total carries against KSU: 26.

“All the credit goes to the offensive line. They did a great job blocking for me up front. I am grateful to the coaches for giving me the opportunities. Sip (Kyson Brown), Quis (Marquis Gillis), and the rest of the running backs brought energy. I couldn't have done it without them as well." - Cardae Mack

Conference Players of the Week Under Dillingham:

2023 (PAC-12): 4

2024 (Big 12): 12

2025 (Big 12): 10

2026 (Big 12): 6 and counting.

Mack, Fette and the rest of the Sun Devils will try to make some more history when the Sun Devils travel to No. 8 BYU this weekend.