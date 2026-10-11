After major offensive struggles a week ago against Baylor, Arizona State may have found their spark in the run game.

True Freshman RB Cardae Mack exploded for 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against the Rainbow Warriors, all career highs in just his fourth career game.

Hard Work Pays Off

Mack, a 4-star recruit a year ago, according to 24/7 Sports, had played sparingly in the Sun Devils first four games of 2026 behind Kyson Brown, Marquis Gillis, and Grayson Rigdon, but proved his worth in his first big opportunity.

After taking in a one-yard TD on his second carry of the game, Mack slowly earned more playing time throughout the game. With just 50 yards on the ground midway through the third quarter, Mack took over the backfield, taking 11 of the final 13 RB carries of the game. The highlight 67-yard TD run at the end of the third quarter gave Arizona State some much-needed breathing room and a 24-6 lead.

Continuing to grind on the Hawai'i defense, Mack ended the game with eight carries of five or more yards, and four of 10+ yards on his final 11 rushes of the game.

"I thought we ran the ball well tonight, which is something we have to be able to do to win football games." Kenny Dillingham after the win.

Just What The Offense Needed

On his 19th birthday, Mack provided a major spark to the Arizona State offense that has had major struggles at times. Transfer QB Cutter Boley, among a large collection of new faces on an offense that has lacked rhythm, running the football has not been a major component prior to Week 6, averaging just 115 yards on the ground against FBS opponents. Mack bested that by himself this week, and could become a mainstay if he's able to sustain his level going forward.

"You have to build and have success to get in the door." Kenny Dillingham said postgame about Mack.

High School Standout

As a 4-star recruit from Atascocita High School in Texas, Mack ran wild, with over 4,800 rushing yards, the all-time leader for the school, along with 60 rushing touchdowns. The starting QB for the team, he threw for 2,000 yards and 32 TDs, along with over 1,500 rushing yards and 20 TDs in his Senior season.

Dillingham saw the potential Mack showed with his legs, getting a commitment in December of 2025, and then an early enrollment in January. With the extended runway through spring ball and into the season, Mack has proved his worth early to the Sun Devils' head coach and may have gained his trust going into a pivotal road clash with 11th-ranked Texas Tech. The conference favorites heading into the season, the Red Raiders, were upset in Tempe last season when they were ranked #4. If Dillingham puts his trust in the true Freshman in a tough environment like Lubbock, TX, it would be a big show of confidence in the performance Mack put up against Hawai'i.

"He (Cardae Mack) plays well, he is going to get the ball more. That's how it works." Kenny Dillingham

Mack, the Texas native, would certainly love a homecoming game to follow up his explosive performance this weekend. Despite Humble, TX, being a 7 and 1/2 hour drive to Lubbock, a game in his native state would be a prime spot to show his breakout is for real and assist the Sun Devils in their upset bid.