Big 12 disrespect reaches new level in latest College Football Playoff Rankings
The College Football Playoff committee has a tough job. We can all agree on that.
But when you look at the latest CFP Rankings, released Tuesday, you're left with the same question as last week: Are they watching the games?
The Big 12's best team at the moment, BYU (9-1), is ranked No. 14. They would not even be in the playoff if it wasn't for the automatic bid that comes with the conference championship. And they are now ranked behind an SMU team they beat earlier this season.
The Big Ten, meanwhile, has four teams in the top five, including an Indiana team that has played one of the softest schedules in the country.
Why The Big Ten Bias?
Yes, No. 5 Indiana (10-0) is unbeaten. But the Hoosiers have one victory — one — over a team that is above .500: Washington (6-5).
If the Hoosiers somehow knock off Ohio State this weekend, fine. But if they get blasted, they don't belong anywhere near the top 12 teams in the country.
And then there's Penn State. Does anyone who has watched the games actually think Penn State could beat Alabama, Ole Miss or Georgia? Or BYU? Or Arizona State?
Latest CFP Rankings
Here are the updated CFP Rankings:
- Oregon (11-0) | Projected No. 1 seed
- Ohio State (9-1) | Projected No. 5 seed
- Texas (9-1) | Projected No. 2 seed
- Penn State (9-1) | Projected No. 6 seed
- Indiana (10-0) | Projected No. 7 seed
- Notre Dame (9-1) | Projected No. 8 seed
- Alabama (8-2) | Projected No. 9 seed
- Miami (FL) (9-1) | Projected No. 3 seed
- Ole Miss (8-2) | Projected No. 10 seed
- Georgia (8-2) | Projected No. 11 seed
- Tennessee (8-2)
- Boise State (9-1) | Projected No. 4 seed
- SMU (9-1)
- BYU (9-1) | Projected No. 12 seed
- Texas A&M (8-2)
- Colorado (8-2)
- Clemson (8-2)
- South Carolina (7-3)
- Army (9-0)
- Tulane (9-2)
- Arizona State (8-2)
- Iowa State (8-2)
- Missouri (7-3)
- UNLV (8-2)
- Illinois (7-3)
It is difficult to understand how four Big 12 teams are ranked behind Penn State, Indiana, Notre Dame and Miami. The Hurricanes best win was a 52-45 victory over Louisville — a team that just lost to 3-7 Stanford. Miami should have lost to Cal, and their opponents have a combined record of 48-53.
Notre Dame beat Texas A&M to start the season, but has not beaten anyone of consequence since. The Irish have the worst loss of anyone in the top 15, a 16-14 defeat at the hands of FCS Northern Illinois (6-5).
And how is Arizona State ranked behind Army, Tulane and three-loss South Carolina? The Sun Devils are peaking at the right time and have future NFL players at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.
It will all sort itself out in the next two weeks, but the lack of respect for the Big 12 continues to be baffling.