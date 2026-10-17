BREAKING: ASU Starting QB Cutter Boley Benched In Second Half vs. No. 10 Texas Tech, QB2 Mikey Keene Takes Over

In a 43-10 ballgame, Arizona State decided to make a change for the second half in Lubbock.

The Sun Devils got the ball out of halftime, and instead of starting QB Cutter Boley taking the field, Kenny Dillingham and Co. turned to QB2 Mikey Keene.

Here is everything you need to know about the QB switch:

Boley's Struggles

Cutter Boley's first throw of the game was an interception, ending in a pick-six for Texas Tech to take an early lead, 7-0 in the first quarter.

This early turnover was a symbol of what was to come for ASU's first-half in Lubbock.

Boley would throw another interception in the second quarter, then a 40-10 lead for Texas Tech, opening the door to a Red Raiders field goal.

Boley's final line would end as 5/10, 124 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown.

On Mikey Keene's first drive of the game, the transfer quarterback would go 6/8 for 58 yards and a touchdown, already completing more passes than Boley did in two quarters.

Sun Devil Woes All Around

Similar to their home blowout to Baylor, the Arizona State defense has struggled so far in another Big 12 contest.

While offensive turnovers and special teams blunders haven't helped, the Sun Devils have allowed 404 yards in just one half of football. The Red Raiders averaged 10.9 yards per pass and 8.9 yards per rush in the first two quarters.

Through their last six quarters of Big 12 action, Arizona State has been outgunned, 98-29.

After their loss to Baylor, Kenny Dillingham gave up playcalling to focus on the defense. Now, two weeks later, what answers do the Sun Devils have left after another poor defensive showing?

Boley's Job Security

After Boley's benching, who will be the answer for the Arizona State offense?

Mikey Keene is the QB2 at the moment. His play in garbage time may reflect the direction Dillingham and his staff go in for the coming weeks.

Another possible answer: Jake Fette. The freshman talent who had fans intrigued when he signed with the Devils. Does Dillingham dare throw a young quarterback into the mix halfway through the season? Or will he wait for a proper time?

Arizona State will return home to face Kansas State next week, the quarterback topic will likely be at the forefront from now until the Week 8 kickoff in Tempe.

This article will be updated as the game continues in Lubbock.