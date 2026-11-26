The fans certainly have plenty to say about rivalries, but what about the players?

Here is the word out of ASU practice from several Sun Devils, preparing to put their pads and helmets on for the 100th Territorial Cup.

ASU Senior DL C.J. Fite, Pat Tillman Leadership Council Member

"That's the goal of this game: to get the cup back. We shouldn't have lost it to begin with. But now we have to do what we have to do."

ASU Fifth-Year DL Blazen Lono-Wong

"Coming in (to ASU), I didn't realize how intense this rivalry was until my first game. Then I realized, you know, there's extra pushing, there's extra shoving. It's just dirty. This rivalry is very dirty when it comes to on the field, and just realizing how important it is to not only the team, but the people in the valley, and how they take a very big pride in this type of game."

ASU True Freshmen QB Jake Fette

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"We don't like them very much, and (I) hope we go out there and get a win."

"They (Arizona) kind of bring exotic pressures and do different things, so it'll be a different challenge."

"We want to hold the ball, and we don't want to give the ball back to Noah (Arizona QB Fifita). He does a great job, in their better offense. So just trying to run out the clock and just keep the ball and score and make it easier."

"It means a lot to the people around here, and we want to go out and win for our people."

Kenny Dillingham's Rivalry Thoughts

"You'll be remembered for winning championships, and then you'll be remembered for playing good versus the team down south. Everything else just kind of gets bottled up into another year. That's just the reality of sports, right? When you're in the moment, it's things are good, things are bad. You're in the season, but five years from now you remember championships, and you remember your record versus them. Those are really the only two things that the history books will remember here. So I think for us, it's just educating them on why this is important because it's going to be something you're remembered by, and you'll talk about it forever."

"I just remember flags flying. I remember people talking crap. I remember Thanksgiving football. You know, Thursday morning, everybody talking about the game. I remember people wearing their own teams' jerseys, usually basketball jerseys. People would wear, a basketball ASU jersey or a basketball their (Arizona) jersey, I just remember all that. I remember it being a thing. I remember it coinciding with the holiday of Thanksgiving. So I would say that's what I remember the most. It was Thanksgiving, then it was Territorial Cup. That's what we did around that time, and it didn't matter where I traveled or what school I coached at, I didn't get to watch every game, very many games when I was kind of going around the country coaching. But I always would watch this game. This would be a game that it doesn't matter what my schedule was, I'd record it if I couldn't, but I was gonna watch it."

ASU and Arizona will duel on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7:00 p.m. MST on FOX.